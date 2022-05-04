Actor Joey Kirk leads the way in comedic performance at ZHS
The play “Charley´s Aunt” is billed as a hilarious show with a lot of physical humor. With the right actor in the title role, audiences are often rolling in the aisles.
Such was the performance by Joey Kirk, a Zimmerman High School senior, who performed in this role this past weekend.
“Joey (Kirk) is a seasoned performer who has a great sense of comic timing and the ability to surprise and delight audiences,” director Jonathan Palashewski said. “Playing opposite him is no easy task as he changes his acting each performance to make each comic part new and fresh.”
Simon Weber as Jack and Riley Bast as Charley had the tremendous task of needing to carry some of the scenes opposite Joey, Palashewski said.
“Added to this were some unforeseen happenings with costume, prop, and set issues, which all of the characters navigated quite professionally, so the audience was left wondering if these things were part of the original show,” Palashewski said. “The two anchors of the show were Ceci Galeano as the real aunt Donna Lucia and Hannah Bulera who played her ward. Their consistency in each performance kept things on track even with the hilarious antics of the fake Charley’s aunt, Fancourt Babberly (Joey Kirk).”
Palashewski also noted the stage manager Ivy Tuttle, deck crew, hair and makeup people, and board operators were also all students who did a marvelous job in making the weekend performances a great success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.