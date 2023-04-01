by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Zimmerman High School Knowledge Bowl program is headed to state after its best year in more than a decade.
The last time a Thunder team made it to state was 2011.
Jim Doran, the team’s coach since 2013, said he started the year with big goals and high hopes.
“But not this big,” he said.
The 2023 squad is youthful bunch that featured one varsity team and two junior varsity teams.
The varsity team — led by senior Davis Artisensi-Skime and four 11th graders: Grace Eskola, Sydney Frisch, Kaitlyn Hartley and Logan Jentzsch — had a great year.
But it’s a younger team that competed at the junior varsity level all year that is grabbing the headlines. The eldest on the team is 10th grader Gianni Artisensi-Skime, and the youngest is seventh grader Gabriel Kish. There are three ninth graders, who competed as eighth graders last year: Owen Lester, Evan Sutherland and Grady Wendt.
“The age of these guys is the exception,” Doran said. “Most of the competitors (at regionals and state) are juniors and seniors. Ninety-percent of the questions they face are high school academic questions with a smattering of current event kind of things. You need three-four years of high school experience, especially to the math and science, to do well. These four guys are really strong on the wide array of social studies questions, and that is two-thirds of the questions.”
If all of Doran’s team members return next year, he will have 12. He’d like to recruit another dozen and have 24. He said he expects the next few years to be exciting.
Doran says this year’s top JV team made for a good team and the members work well together.
“They’re great guys, and they also have a little knack for this. They have an intuitive sense on how to do the teamwork part but they also know a lot of stuff.”
Doran will have the team practicing prior to the state tournament on Thursday and Friday, April 14 and 15, at Cragun’s in Brainerd.
“I want them to be comfortable with the style and complexity of questions,” Doran said. “A good varsity team will score 45 to 50 questions (out of 60) correctly during the written round.”
That is followed by five oral rounds of 45 questions.
“This has been our most successful season in more than a decade,” Doran said. “Whatever happens at state, that does not change what these guys did. I’m just going to ask them ... to answer one question at a time, take it one round at a time and ... do the best they can.”
During the year if there is a junior or senior on a team, that team has to compete at the varsity level. If a team is composed of all ninth and 10th graders and/or middle school students, they’re considered a JV team.
This year’s Zimmerman varsity team and the top JV team regularly finished in the top three to five teams at regular season events throughout the year, and both took second at their conference championships.
That sent both teams to regionals in St. Cloud and gave the junior varsity team a chance to play up to compete against other varsity teams. Each team can play up to two varsity teams at regional playoffs.
Zimmerman’s varsity team finished sixth at regionals in St. Cloud, and the JV team finished in the top two at regionals to earn its state tournament berth. Zimmerman will compete against 15 other Tier 2 schools that are mid-sized schools. Jentzsch will serve as a scorekeeper at state. The top five will place, Doran said.
