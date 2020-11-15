Amid pandemic, high school moves away from live shows to record new take on Romeo and Juliet 

by Jim Boyle

Editor

Zimmerman High School students Nicole Weekley and Cecilia Galeano invited members of the Elk River Area School Board and the public to their fall play “The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet.”

Tickets won’t be necessary, but a computer and a connection to the internet will. Because of the coronavirus and limits on auditorium seating, District 728 high schools have been recording their shows for the public.

Zimmerman’s fun new take on Romeo and Juliet will air at 7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21 and again at 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Stay tuned for more on productions at other schools.

Weekley, a senior at ZHS and the president of the ZHS drama club, plays Narrator No. 1. Galeano, also a senior, plays Narrator No. 2.

“It’s the original play, but Seussified,” Weeley said, noting the narrators’ characters are Thing 1 and Thing 2. “There’s rhyming, fun new jokes, bright colors, made up words.

“It’s just an overall fun, lighthearted play in a time where we’re all kind of down and having a hard time.”

Weekley and Galeano paid a special thanks to School Board members and school officials for making the virtual play possible.

“COVID changed drama department,” Weekley said. “Theater is our family. We’re a close-knit family. The thought of not being able to do theater this year was heartbreaking as a senior.

“The fact that we were able to ... so everyone can enjoy it in a time when we’re really not having a great time (is wonderful). We want to thank you guys.”

