The Zimmerman High School drama club performed “Do You Wanna Dance?,” a jukebox musical set in the 1990s, this past weekend.
This high-energy show was supposed to open Friday, Nov. 18 but was pushed back to Saturday for two showings before the final performance on Sunday, Nov. 20.
The show featured the work of local choreographer, Melanie Aeshliman, for many of the dances, but the student dance captains, junior Ivy Tuttle and sophomore Taylor Stelten, choreographed other numbers in the show.
Sophomore Simon Weber also helped with teaching and choreographing dances.
“The dancing was really well done this year and the students took on a lot of leadership to bring about this production,” said Jonathan Palashewski, the play’s director. Assistant director was Maureen Palashewski.
“We were extremely proud of all they did,” Jonathan said. “We dealt with a number of kids out sick during the weeks and days leading to the production. In fact, we had seven out the day we did our last dress rehearsal, which is a large percentage given that we had only 21 in the cast.”
The students were well enough to perform, though, and no cast members missed any shows on the weekend of productions.
The technical director was Adrian Workman, who was assisted by senior Rylee Reimann, Nathan Teal, Riley Hanson, Jillian Mello and Tyler Knapp.
The student orchestra provided professional and consistent performances, displaying great musical ability under the leadership of ZHS band director Shannon Curtis, Palashewski said.
The musical took place in 1995 in the town of Snaphappy, Ohio, where everyone dances. That is, they do until the mayor remarries, and his new wife insists on a dance tax because of her own inhibitions about dancing.
The story focused on Delanie Duzwell (junior Ivy Tuttle) and her boyfriend Chad, the mayor’s son (sophomore Simon Weber) who try to come up with a way to bring dancing back to Snaphappy.
The mayor was played by eighth grader Riley Bast and his new wife, Mona, was played by senior Keona Escalona. Other characters included Emma, Delaney´s friend (sophomore Taylor Stelten), Chad´s friend Lucas (Cayleb Merten), Delanie’s parents Daphne and Don (Olivia McLean and Blake Beliveau), the principal Mrs. Wizzle (Hannah Bulera), and townspeople Susan and Bob Mansford (Gracie Crooks and Asher Terry).
Almost 60 ZMHS students were involved in the production.
