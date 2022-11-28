Zimmerman community is invited to attend a Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 access improvement project open house

The Zimmerman community is invited to attend a Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 access improvement project open house Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 3–6 p.m. at the Station 1 Event Center.

Guests will have an opportunity to review the preferred interchange design and share feedback with the project team. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees can arrive any time.

