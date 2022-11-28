The Zimmerman community is invited to attend a Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4 access improvement project open house Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 3–6 p.m. at the Station 1 Event Center.
Guests will have an opportunity to review the preferred interchange design and share feedback with the project team. There will be no formal presentation, so attendees can arrive any time.
The Station 1 Event Center is located at 26140 136th Street NW (about one mile north of Highway 169 along County Road 4/Fremont Avenue), Zimmerman, MN 55398. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us by project email or phone at 763-463-7818.
The project is led by Sherburne County, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the City of Zimmerman.
In 2021, Sherburne County secured $2 million in state funding for project design development. Funds for construction have not yet been secured and the county is actively pursuing funding resources.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, foreign language interpreter or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
