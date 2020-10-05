Zimmerman City Council: Mike Dahl

Mike Dahl

Michael Dahl

Age: 47

Address: 26328 9th Street West Zimmerman

Family: Married to wife (Pauline) and we have a Son (Brendan, 20) and Daughter (Madeline, 17)

Education: Some college

Briefly summarize your personal background and qualifications for this position on the Zimmerman Council.  

Have worked in the Building Materials industry for 23 years in Operations.

2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

More housing and more business in Zimmerman. Also would like to see the city council work with each other better.

3-9. No answers provided.

Tags

Load comments