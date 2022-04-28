The following is a list of 10 of the 15 organizations and agencies being recognized by FamilyWise Services:
• STIR of Sherburne County – for multiple campaigns and resources to promote healing, inspire resilience, share social connections, and celebrate the whole person through mind, body, and spirit throughout Sherburne County.
• Restoring Lives Community Church – for ministering to the whole person by providing transitional housing for women after completing treatment and for serving families through classes, meals and free laundry nights in Zimmerman.
• HOPE 4 Youth – for recognizing a need in their service area to support young parents who are struggling with homelessness and fighting for the chance to see their children thrive. HOPE 4 Youth has partnered with FamilyWise to offer this unique expertise to meet the needs of young parents through group education and case management efforts.
• American Indian Resource and Resiliency Team, University of Minnesota Extension – for creating and delivering culturally adapted holistic health education within a system of existing relationships with tribal partners and community members to increase community capacity in addressing the opioid crisis. AIRRT was created to directly support the needs of tribal communities.
• Center for Prevention, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Minnesota – for developing multi-year funding initiatives for the Health POWER Project to strengthen leadership development, invest in community-led solutions, and create collaborations to support positive changes in the center’s goal of advancing health equity in commercial tobacco control, healthy eating, and physical activity.
• Department of Human Services, Children’s Mental Health and Family Services Collaboratives - for their support and technical assistance to the 90 collaboratives across the state of Minnesota.
The mission of the collaboratives is to coordinate and integrate resources and services for children, youth and families who face complex problems and are involved with multiple service systems, with a focus on offering community-based, culturally and linguistically competent services and supports.
• United Way of Bemidji – for coordinating and hosting the call center for the December 2021 Radiothon to End Child Abuse to allow for safe social distancing, and facilitating the Radiothon auction, all while leading other local fundraising efforts at the same time. United Way of Bemidji is a consistent support of the efforts of all partners working to strengthen families and prevent child abuse and neglect.
• Hubbard Radio – Alexandria - for promoting the issue of child abuse prevention during the Alexandria Radiothon to End Child Abuse. Their innovative approach to connecting the community to the issue raised awareness and funds that will help support families and children.
• Crow Wing County Child Protection Team and Hubbard Radio – Brainerd - for taking the lead on the annual Brainerd Radiothon to End Child Abuse, partnering to make a difference for children and families in Crow Wing County, and engaging the community’s support through their dedication and creativity.
• Anoka County, Community Conversations – for using feedback gathered from the community as the catalyst for their community resilience plan which will be eligible for funding to support initiating and implementing a project to strengthen community resilience, in efforts of creating more Self-Healing Communities throughout the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.