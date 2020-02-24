Founded in 1990, group looks for new board members to help Zimmerman-area businesses flourish
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
Since it was formed in 1990, the Zimmerman Chamber of Commerce has been supporting local businesses and giving back to the community. It is looking to re-energize its efforts and would like to see new board members who are interested in seeing the Zimmerman area flourish.
Chamber board member Kary Tillmann said, “Anyone interested in the community can volunteer to be on the board. ... You don’t have to live here.” She became interested when she started working for Zimmerman and is the city clerk and treasurer.
The current board members are Tracie Wivoda, Elk River Star News; Kelly Vold, The Bank of Elk River – Zimmerman Branch; and Kary Tillmann, city of Zimmerman. Tillman also served for two previous terms, starting about 10 years ago. The chamber has approximately 50-60 members at this time.
The chamber has previously sponsored an annual Business Exposition in March, an annual golf tournament, a Christmas Celebration in December, and a Small Business Exposition and 5K Run in September. Tillmann said they would like to continue with these events in the future.
As well as encouraging and supporting local businesses, the chamber gives back to the community by funding a scholarship every year for a high school senior who has chosen to enter a business field of study. The student has to submit an essay on how they feel about community service and volunteerism. The chamber also provides door prizes acquired from local businesses at their events.
The chamber typically holds one luncheon meeting per month and the board also meets every other month, with special events held throughout the year.
When asked what the “ideal candidate” might be, Tillmann said, “someone who enjoys being in the Zimmerman community and who wants to see the community flourish.” She said she particularly enjoys meeting and dealing with the local community.
When asked how she feels about the personal rewards of being on the chamber of commerce board, she said: “As I spend more time here than I do in my own community, I enjoy being part of Zimmerman. ... I have formed some great friendships with businesses and residents. ... There is a great group of people here who love their community.”
Tillmann stated the focus for the future is “right now to rebuild the board and revitalize the chamber of commerce so that it can continue to support local businesses and events.”
Anyone interested, including nonresidents, can contact zimmermanchamberofcommerce@gmail.com. The chamber also has a Facebook page. Tillmann can be reached at Zimmerman city offices, 763-856-4666, ext. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.