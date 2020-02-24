Submitted photo

Members and prospective members of the Zimmerman Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors include, left to right: Rick Snook from Hair Trigger Gun Shop (potential new board member), Dawn Mello, branch manager of Woodlands National Bank (potential new board member), and current board members Kelly Vold, branch manager of The Bank of Elk River, Kary Tillmann, Zimmerman city clerk/treasurer, and Tracie Wivoda, multi media account executive at the Elk River Star News.