The Zimmerman City Council discussed on April 3 the latest visual quality concept developments related to the look and feel of a proposed interchange at the interchange of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4. The presentation was done by a representative from Bolton & Menk. City Administrator Randy Piasecki will discuss the proposed project, which city, county and state officials are still seeking funding to construct.

About 25 people have already RSVP’d for the first Zimmerman Business Council meeting slated for Wednesday, April 12, leading organizers to move the meeting to a larger venue Fremont Village Senior Living, located at 26369 2nd Street East.

The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the meeting to give Zimmerman business owners a chance to get to know their neighboring business owners.

