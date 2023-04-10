The Zimmerman City Council discussed on April 3 the latest visual quality concept developments related to the look and feel of a proposed interchange at the interchange of Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4. The presentation was done by a representative from Bolton & Menk. City Administrator Randy Piasecki will discuss the proposed project, which city, county and state officials are still seeking funding to construct.
About 25 people have already RSVP’d for the first Zimmerman Business Council meeting slated for Wednesday, April 12, leading organizers to move the meeting to a larger venue Fremont Village Senior Living, located at 26369 2nd Street East.
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the meeting to give Zimmerman business owners a chance to get to know their neighboring business owners.
“We feel as an organization there is a lot going on in Zimmerman with the prospect of an interchange at County Road 4 and Highway 169, and there is an opportunity for an economic explosion up there,” said Debbi Ryderg, the executive director of the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce. We want to support those businesses in their efforts, and let them all get to know one another.”
Zimmerman City Administrator Randy Piasecki will be discussing the ongoing planning for an interchange at Highway 169 and Sherburne County Road 4, which will be the only stoplight between Rogers and Grand Casino once construction in Elk River is completed.
The Zimmerman Business Council is expected to take place once a month with a formal presentation every other month and on the opposite months there will be an opportunity to have lunch together with those that attend, Rydberg said
“There’s a lot of new businesses out there, and we think it's important for the business (owners and operators) to know one another,” she said.
Here is the updated Around the Town listing with the new location.
April 12
Zimmerman Business Council
When: Wednesday, April 12, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Where: Fremont Village Senior Living, 26369 2nd Street East, Zimmerman.
Admission: Free
Info: Is your business located in or serves the city of Zimmerman? Do you want to know what is happening in Zimmerman? Do you want to get to know some of your business neighbors better?
This program is for you!
The Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce knows that people do business with those they know, like and trust - getting to know other businesses in Zimmerman makes good business sense.
Join us to learn more about transportation development being planned for Zimmerman.
Participants will hear from Randy Piasecki, Zimmerman city administrator, about the plans underway for Highway 169 and County Road 4, the only stoplight between Rogers and Grand Casino, once the construction in Elk River is completed. Learn about the what, when and where. For more information, email Debbi Rydberg at Debbi@elkriverchamber.org
