23 people have come together to form community service club for area
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The largest service club organization in the world, with more than 47,000 clubs across the world, just got one club bigger.
The Lions chartered the Zimmerman Area Lions Club at a special ceremony on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Zimmerman Civic Building, 25850 Main St., Zimmerman.
Lions Club International’s missions include addressing vision, diabetes, the environment, hunger and childhood cancer. They also get behind state and regional endeavors as well as local. The Zimmerman area club has 23 members, and now they will begin to connect with the community and chart their own path of doing good in the community. Members so far have come from Zimmerman and the townships of Livonia, Baldwin and Orrock.
The Elk River Lions helped out on their charter night, serving beverages.
The Clear Lake Lions were the sponsoring club, and the new group has also been assisted by a pair of guiding Lions from the Nowthen and Clear Lake clubs: Eric Kronenberg and Judy Herrala. They will continue to guide the club for two years.
Herrala has been a Lion for 14 years and this is the second club where she has served as a guiding Lion.
“I love to go out and see needs in the community,” she said.
Herrala was one of the people to notice Zimmerman could use a club as she followed a community bulletin board on social media. She said she could tell there were needs as well as plenty of people wanting to help their fellow community members.
A new club development specialist with the district that Nowthen and Zimmerman is served by urged Herrala and others make an effort to get a club going. She put out a social post in May 2022 about the potential for a new club, which attracted the attention of Tiffany Wetterlind. She reached out to Herrala and then put out a post of her own that caught the attention of others, including Shane Lambert, who has become the club’s first president. From there, things snowballed, and the group was chartered on June 17. The recent dinner event was a celebration of the charter.
“It was a way to honor people who had made the commitment to be a charter member,” Lambert said.
Wetterlind said she and her family recently moved to Zimmerman, and she was looking for a way to “connect with people and serve the community to make it a stronger community.”
Charter members include Jim Bonine, Melanie Bonine, Payton Bonine, Chris Calvert, Joelene Calvert, Bailey Frankamp, Lucas Frankamp, Margaret Genung, Tom Heaser, Jim Hudson, J.P. Hudson, Laura Lambert, Shane Lambert, Nick McDonald, Gordon Menth, Sandy Moseng, Larry O’Connell, Kyle Pingrey, Geremy Reed, Tiffany Wetterlind, Lynn Young and George Young.
Many of the club members have lived or worked in the Zimmerman area for a while and also wanted to do these kinds of things.
Pingrey joined the new Lions club because of the organization’s longstanding tradition of helping the communities they are in.
“I had some co-workers who were Lions, and through them I got to see the good that the Lions do,” he said.
Lynn Young said she joined to help serve, “whether it’s a resident that needs assistance or a community event that needs volunteers.”
Lions Club International has 1.42 million members serving in over 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe.
For more information, visit lionsclubs.org.
