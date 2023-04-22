by Erik Nelson
Sports Reporter
After the middle school team finished first and the high school team finished third at the 2023 Minnesota National Archery in the Schools Program 3D State Tournament on Saturday, March 25, both Zimmerman Thunder teams advanced to the NASP 3D National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, which will be held from Thursday through Saturday, May 11-13.
The middle school team finished with a score of 1,618 points and 76 tens, the highest possible score for a shot. It was the Zimmerman middle school team’s first state championship in program history.
The Thunder high school team finished third with a score of 1,695 and 102 tens.
There were 17 teams in each competition. The scores were the highest in the 17-year history of Zimmerman archery.
Thunder head coach Ray Denis said Zimmerman had its best-ever performances at the state tournament.
“There was a tie for second and third place, and we missed out by 17 points, which is remarkable for the high school team,” Denis said.
The top scorer for the Thunder high school team was junior Addison Wehmeyer. Wehmeyer scored 292 points and finished with 22 tens. She finished second in the high school competition and was first among junior girls. Senior Joey Strom finished with a score of 288, including 20 tens. He finished third in the boys competition and was first among senior boys. Freshman Colton Steinbrecher finished ninth with a score of 281 in the boys competition.
Zimmerman archery board president Tim Sevcik said it’s noteworthy that the Thunder will be shooting at the national tournament, which is the largest archery tournament in the U.S.
“The coolest thing about the archery program is everybody can do it,” Sevcik said. “The equipment is standardized across the entire nation for the entire National Archery in the schools program. Everybody shoots the same bow with the same arrow at the same target at the same distance. We have kids of all skills, abilities [and] backgrounds, all competing against each other. It’s a unique sport where we’ve got everybody from the band geek to the captain of the football team and everybody in between: the kids that like to turn wrenches on cars, the kids that are intending to go to college. It doesn’t matter because everybody has the equal chance. It’s not just our team in Zimmerman, but it’s across the board all across Minnesota and across the nation.”
Denis said both Thunder teams have a solid chance at doing well in Louisville in May.
“[We] don’t have our full team that competed because it’s expensive to go to nationals,” he said. “We’re close. We have a good shot at placing down there.”
