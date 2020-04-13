Zimmerman adopts capital improvement plan calling for a new fire hall

by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Zimmerman City Council held one of its more memorable public hearings on Monday, April 6, before adopting a capital improvement plan calling for the construction of a new fire hall.
Council members also gave themselves preliminary approval to issue a maximum of $2.6 million in bonds for the city’s share of the new fire hall. Livonia Township, which will issue bonds for its share of the fire hall and event center, will hold a similar public hearing on April 16.
The only item in Zimmerman’s capital improvement plan is the fire hall. Zimmerman’s levy for the new fire hall is estimated at $178,000 annually for a term of 20 years.
Separate public hearings on the event center will follow in May to cover how that will be paid with tax abatement dollars as well as be leased and tax exempt.
The proposed fire hall and event center would be located at the northwest corner of county roads 4 and 46 in Sherburne County.
About the only thing that could stop the project — or force it to a public vote — is organized opposition. That doesn’t appear to exist.
Monday’s public hearing did not draw a crowd. For one, it couldn’t. The front doors to City Hall are locked due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting did offer telephone and electronic access, so people could have addressed the council remotely. No one did. Two local citizens did take part remotely, but did not comment.
Inside the council chambers three men — City Administrator Pandy Piasecki, Zimmerman Mayor Nick Stay and Council Member Sheldon Shepard — sat in a triangle. The rest of the council, and consultants from Kennedy and Graven as well as Northland Security and Zimmerman Clerk-Treasurer Kary Tillmann all chimed in through a teleconference from the comfort of their homes or office.
The capital improvement plan, and the authorization for the city to reimburse itself for expenses incurred during this process, were completed in roll call fashion, as was the council’s business for the night.
“Hopefully, this will not become the new normal,” Piasecki said of the altered process.
By approving the capital improvement plan and authorizing the issuance of general obligation capital improvement bonds, officials in Zimmerman are one step closer to building a fire hall for the Zimmerman-Livonia Fire District, the cost of which will be shared equally between the two. The maximum principal amount of the bonds to be issued by Zimmerman under the plan is $2.6 million, which includes abatement dollars to fund the city’s share of the event center.
If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the bonds, signed by voters equal to 5% of the votes cast in the city in the last general election, is filed with Zimmerman Clerk-Treasurer Kari Tillmann within 30 days after the public hearing, the city may issue the bonds only after obtaining approval of a majority of voters voting on the question at an election.
A copy of the plan is available for inspection at Zimmerman City Hall and online at zimmerman.govoffice.com.
The focus of the public hearing and discussion was the fire hall. Martha Ingram, of the law firm of Kennedy & Graven, who serves as the bond counsel, told council members they were not talking about the event center on April 6, since the funding mechanism for that will be different.
Tammy Omdal with Northland Securities, serving as Zimmerman’s municipal financial adviser, provided overall numbers but said a public hearing related to tax abatement will be needed to talk more specifically about the event center.
The overall project is estimated to cost more than $5 million, with the city and the township each being responsible for half. Omdal said the finance plan before the council was related only to the city’s portion. The township plan will be similar, but it will be separate, she said. She said because the event center will use leased bonds, they will be tax exempt and command a lower interest rates.
She said the market has been volatile ever since COVID-19 came onto the scene, but Minnesota has been able execute good sales for borrowers.
These bonds will not be rated, and they will sold to a local bank and will be callable at any time, she said.
The timing of the sale is tentatively planned for May 27 to be considered by the council on June 1 and by the township on June 4. The closing on the bonds will be June 30.
Meanwhile, the city and township will need to confirm the parcels being used the tax abatement. Notice of those tax abatement hearings will be provided to the Star News for publication on April 18.
The Zimmerman City Council will be asked to authorize the issuance of tax abatement bonds on May 4, and the Livonia Township will be asked to do the same on May 7.
The facility has been designed to house seven fire trucks as well as a community event center available for rent to the public. The tentative completion date is the spring of 2021.
Zimmerman Fire Chief Ryan Maloney said earlier this year that the project has been 10 years in the making. He said he is pleased the land was purchased with a $250,000 donation and the department has secured another $600,000 in donated funds – some contributed from local individuals and some from their relief association.
The present fire station was built 50 years ago when the Zimmerman/Livonia area population was about 800; now it is over 11,000.
The new facility will have a larger training room, an open bay for a new ladder truck to be purchased down the road and an efficient diesel exhaust system.
The Rochon Corporation, of Osseo, was chosen as the main contractor after several were interviewed.
The Rochon Corporation has a strong history with fire station construction. Past fire station projects include Minneapolis Station 14, Long Lake, Edina, Andover and North Branch. Other municipal projects include the Jordan Police Station, Plymouth Public Works Building and Hennepin County Corrections Facility.
The Kodet Architectural Group Ltd., of Minneapolis, designed the building. Mike Schellin, of AIA, said Kodet Architectural Group has designed other fire stations, including one in Minneapolis, as well as other public safety buildings.
The event center can be run entirely separately from the fire station functions. The center will have its own entrances and parking lot along with separate entrances for caterers and service. In addition, fire trucks will have their own entrances for both leaving and returning to the building, so there will be no disruption to the event facility even if an emergency occurs.
The 26,000-square-foot building will include seven apparatus bays totaling 11,500 square feet; fire station areas, including dispatch, decontamination area, gear storage, offices, kitchenette, totaling 1,200 square feet. There are also plans for a 5,500-square-foot training room.
The event center will have seating for up to 300, a 400-square-foot commercial-ready catering kitchen, a 260-square-foot conference room, with 9,000 square feet for restrooms, storage space and the entrance/lobby.
There will also be some small conference rooms that can be rented separately from the event center. The event center will be available to the public for rent for events such as weddings and graduations.
Due to COVID-19, the public hearing April 6 was conducted via telephone and other electronic means as allowed under Minnesota statutes. Refer to the city’s website at zimmerman.govoffice.com or call City Hall at 763-856-4666 for more information.
