Actors from two high schools advance to next round set this weekend in Princeton and Buffalo
by Beth Balmanno
Contributing Writer
ISD 728 high school drama students competed in One Act subsections last weekend, with teams from both Rogers and Zimmerman taking top honors and advancing to the next round of competition.
Rogers High School placed first in its subsection for its production of “The Puppet Master” and will compete in sections on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Buffalo High School. This show, which is set for 11:50 a.m. on Feb. 1, is open to the public. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students. A community performance was also offered Jan. 28, at Rogers High School.
“Our cast and crew have taken a script and made it their own story,” said Anne Konkol, who co-directed the production with Kristine Iverson. “Students designed and built the set, created the lighting and sound designs, and brought the characters’ experiences to life. We are so proud of what they’ve done with the play, but more importantly, what they’ve learned as people and how to treat one another.”
Zimmerman High School took second place in their subsection for their production of “The Odyssey” and will also advance to sections in their region. The competition takes place Saturday, Feb. 1, at Princeton High School. Zimmerman’s performance is slated for 2:50 p.m. and it is free for the public to attend.
“I am extremely proud of the cast and crew,” ZHS director Jonathan Palashewski said of his students. “They have worked hard at performing a difficult show and done well. There are a number of interesting tech challenges as well. We are using shadow puppetry for the monsters, as they would be hard to present live on stage. We are also using student musicians, which enhances the performance.”
The One Act Play Festival is an event through the Minnesota State High School League that does not involve direct competition. A maximum of 20 students participate in the One Act, including on stage and behind the scenes, to produce a 35-minute play. Judges rate each play on general effectiveness, including audience appeal, characterization, blocking, technical elements, and other criteria that would help students improve their craft. Performances receiving the highest rank in these areas advance through the competition. Section winners then compete at the state tournament, which will be held at the O’Shaughnessy Auditorium at St. Catherine’s University on Feb. 6 and 7.
Elk River High School also competed in subsections with a play written by One Act director Samson Perry, “The Totally Radical And Not At All Bogus Life of Jenny Mueller,” a homage to 1980s teen movies.
They will be offering a community performance on Saturday, Feb 1, at 7 p.m. in the Zabee Theater at Elk River High School. Admission is $3, with all proceeds benefiting the theater booster club.
