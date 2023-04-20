Through April 23
Zimmerman High School Drama presents: “Alice in Wonderland”
When: April 21-23 with shows at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22, with a matinee at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23.
Where: Zimmerman High School Theater
Admission: Tickets can be purchased online at www.isd728.org/Drama-ZHS or at the door. General admission is $7 and student tickets are $5. Seniors 62+ get in free with a ISD728 Senior Pass ( available at the district office or high school office ).
Info: Zimmerman Middle HIgh School is presenting the classic, “Alice in Wonderland” April 21 -23.
As the curtain rises, Alice (sophomore Taylor Stelten) slides into view at the end of her long fall down the rabbit-hole while following the White Rabbit (sophomore Hannah Bulera). It is a more delightful place for the audience than for Alice, who is trying desperately to get back home. Alice journeys through Wonderland, encountering some familiar characters and some maybe not so familiar in her quest to return home.
She gets advice from the Caterpillar (8th grader Riley Bast) and morals from the Duchess (sophomore Olivia McLean). She tries to help Humpty Dumpty (sophomore Jae Carlson) when he falls and then “enjoys” tea with the Mad Hatter (sophomore Simon Weber). She tries to keep Tweedledee and Tweedledum (sophomore Derrick Robley and ninth grader Jacob Kirk) from fighting and joins the Queen of Hearts (senior Keona Escalona) for a croquet game.
Finally, she finds herself on trial for stealing the Queen’s tarts. With the help of her new friend, the Cheshire Cat (junior Ivy Tuttle), she is finally able to return home. Other cast members include Gracie Crooks, Natalie Moshier, Blake Beliveau, Lola Smith, Trinity Hauger, Lydia Reimann, Alexa Aderman, Josie Hart, Kylee Kortekaas, Allie Ballhagen, Kylie Quam, Emmah Juetten, Shannon, Menz, Olivia Dickenson, and Isabelle Patenaude. This delightful, whimsical children’s story is brought to life in a way which will be enjoyable for the entire family.
The tech crew is skillfully directed by Tech Director Adrian Workman whose crew has masterfully created a beautiful, yet imaginative set with all the lights and sounds of this new and fantastical place. The tech crew includes sophomore Logan Schwinghamer (deck captain, scenic design), senior Ashley Gruwell (wardrobe, hair and makeup), sophomore Jillian Mello (stage manager), sophomore Riley Hanson (wardrobe, hair and makeup), Shelby Cunningham, Elliana Lura, Alyssa Hinkley, Eleanor Boche, Aiden Gursky, Gavin Hanson, Gavin Klosky, Madysion Smith, Lily Benjamin, Mackenzie Baltierrez, and Lydia Brandenburg. The show is directed by Jon Palashewski who is wonderfully assisted by Maureen Palashewski.
