Zimmerman Middle and High School recently presented “Charley’s Aunt,” a comedic play.
The show opened on Friday, April 22, at the Zimmerman Middle and High School Auditorium, 25900 Fourth St. W., in Zimmerman. The last performance was Sunday, April 24.
Jack Chesney, played by freshman Simon Weber, loves Kitty Verdun (senior Addie McBroom), and Charley (seventh grader Riley Bast) loves Amy Spettigue (freshman Taylor Stelten).
They invite the ladies to meet Charley’s wealthy aunt from Brazil, “where the nuts come from.” Canceling her visit at the last minute, the millionaire sends the boys into confusion.
What do they do now?
The problem is solved by drafting their Oxford undergrad pal into a satin skirt, bloomers, and wig. As “Charley’s Aunt,” their friend Fancourt Babberly (senior Joey Kirk) is introduced to the ladies, to Jack’s father (senior Peyton Giffen) and to Stephen Spettigue, Amy’s guardian (eighth grader Blake Beliveau).
When the real aunt (senior Ceci Galeano) turns up, classic comedy ensues as Fancourt, posing as Charley’s aunt, tricks Spettigue into agreeing to the marriage of his ward, the real aunt marries Jack’s father, Jack gets Miss Verdun, and Fanny Babs regains the fortune he lost at gambling as well as the girl he loves, Ela Delahay (played by freshman Hannah Bulera).
The other cast member is the servant Brasset, played by sophomore Miah Reimann.
“This show is classic comedy at its best,” said Jonathan Palashewski, the play’s director. “The actors do a superb job with the comic moments.”
The set was designed by junior Rhylee Reimann and hair design is being done by junior Ashley Gruell.
