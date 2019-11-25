Zerwas, R-Elk River, announces his resignation from Minnesota Legislature

by Jim Boyle
Editor
Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, announced Nov. 25 he will be resigning from the Minnesota Legislature effective Dec. 6.
The local lawmaker told the Star News it's time to put his family first after nearly 13 years in public service. He served six years on the Elk River City Council, and is currently nearing the midway point of his fourth two-year term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. He said there’s no second shoe to drop or some scandal.
“For the last 13 years it has been the honor of my lifetime to serve my neighbors in Elk River on the city council and the state legislature,” Zerwas said. “My recent heart surgery brought into focus the need to spend as much time as I can with my wife and three-year-old son and spend my prime working years providing the best possible life for my family.
“It is not easy leaving a job that I absolutely love, but I’m able to depart on my own terms with no regrets and with optimism for what lies ahead.”
Zerwas thanked his parents, brothers, wife Bette and son Jackson for being unbelievably supportive of his service in the legislature.
Prior to serving on the Elk River City Council, Zerwas worked for the Anoka County Crime Lab and Target Corporation’s private forensic lab. He was diagnosed at a young age with a congenital heart defect, and his parents were told he would not live past the age of seven.
He has had more than 11 heart surgeries, including two during his time in the legislature. Now 38, he lives in Elk River with his wife and their young son.
Currently Zerwas serves as the Republican Lead on the House Government Operations Committee and served as the only House Republican on the Public Safety and Judiciary Conference Committee during the 2019 session. During his legislative career, he championed many public safety and health care issues. Zerwas led successful bipartisan efforts to reform Minnesota’s use of solitary confinement in prisons, and chief authored Minnesota’s ‘Right to Try’ Act which was signed into law by Governor Dayton in 2015.
Last year, Zerwas was invited to the White House for President Trump’s signing ceremony for federal Right to Try legislation.
Various advocacy groups have recognized Zerwas as legislator of the year, including the 2018 Legislator of the Year award by the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association for authoring legislation which was signed into law that recognized Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as an “occupational disease.” The change allows firefighters, police officers and paramedics diagnosed with PTSD the presumption that the diagnosis is a work-related illness.
Zerwas chief authored high-profile legislation to increase penalties for unlawful protests that block interstates and transit lines, which passed the House multiple times but was blocked and vetoed by Governor Mark Dayton. He was an outspoken leader in combating childcare and other fraud in the Department of Human Services as a member of the Health and Human Services Finance Committee for his entire tenure at the legislature.
Zerwas has led multiple local efforts, most recently supporting Corridors of Commerce funding that led to $174 million to convert Highway 169 into a freeway in Elk River, and helping to secure bonding funds in 2018 for dredging of Lake Orono and a wastewater treatment in Big Lake.
As a result of the timing of Zerwas’ resignation, Gov. Tim Walz will be required to issue a writ of special election in order to ensure, as required by state law, that District 30A has a legislator in place prior to the 2020 session.
In addition to issuing a press release on Monday, Zerwas, announced his decision on KTLK Radio, AM-1130 where he has been a regular participant in the Friday Roundtable! with Justice and Drew.
“Your audience and listeners have been warm and kind to me over the years,” he said on air.
He said it was a sad day for him to be stepping away from something he has loved doing for the people of Elk River and Big Lake and people across Minnesota.
“You get to meet so many amazing people and learn their stories and bring their stories to the Capitol,” he said.
He said, however, it was time for him to enter the next phase of his professional life while he still felt good and had his health.
Zerwas commented that the jobs of legislators were never meant to be 10, 15 and 20 years long.
“Big Lake and Elk River will find a strong conservative,” he said. “I do know we will be represented by a solid, strong Republican.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.