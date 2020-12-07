A photo capturing the view gazing up two lichen-coated tree trunks into their canopy of golden leaves against a turquoise sky has won first place in a youth photo contest at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge.
The photo was taken by Emily Dehmer, a seventh grader from St. Michael. Other winners were:
— Second place: Elliott Sorenson, of Otsego.
— Third place: Maria Gillson, of Princeton.
— Honorable mentions: Peter Dehmer, Logan Hodges and Trischelle Johnson.
The refuge hosted its sixth annual Youth Photography Contest in partnership with the Friends of Sherburne and the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Photography Club. Contest organizers were pleased with the turnout, with 14 out of 19 entries being first-time participants. All submitted photos can be viewed on the Friends of Sherburne Facebook page at facebook.com/sherburnerefugefans/.
“We have some talented photographers that submitted images to this year’s contest,” Alaina Larkin, refuge visitor services manager, said during the virtual awards ceremony. “The competition was stiff.”
The photos showcased Sherburne’s scenery and wildlife and had to be taken on the refuge during daylight hours and in areas open to the public. The winners and all participants were recognized during the virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 18.
It’s not too early to start thinking about next year’s contest. Starting in January, entry forms for the seventh annual Youth Photography Contest will be available on the refuge website on the “Just for Kids” page (www.fws.gov/refuge/Sherburne).
All photos and entry forms must be submitted or postmarked by Oct. 8, 2021, to Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge, 17076 293rd Ave. NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398.
For questions or more information, contact Larkin at Alaina_Larkin@fws.gov or 763-260-3078.
