Second grader wins contest at Sherburne refuge
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A St. Michael second grader has won first place in a Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge youth photography contest.
Rowan Hall, 8, was at the refuge with his aunt and uncle when he took his award-winning photo using his uncle’s phone. The photo captures animal tracks in the mud surrounded by bright green vegetation.
“I liked the prints. They looked cool to me,” Rowan said.
The photo topped the field of 24 entries to win top prize in the fifth annual K-12 Photography Contest at the refuge, which is located northwest of Zimmerman.
Rowan’s prize was a ribbon and $50. Asked how he felt about winning, he said, “Awesome.”
Rowan is a second grader at Big Woods Elementary School in St. Michael.
Other top finishers in the photography contest were Rae Charlebois, a seventh grader from Princeton who finished second, and Alex Dehmer, a seventh grader from St. Michael who placed third. Honorable mentions were awarded to Phoenix Ellingson, Davin Adams, Prince Mohammed, Hunter Houle, Hailey Tenold, and Piper Hall.
The submitted photos focused on wildlife and scenery and had to be taken at the refuge during daylight hours and in areas open to the public.
The photos are all on display at the refuge’s Oak Savanna Learning Center throughout the winter months. Viewing options include from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, when the Eagle’s Nest Nature Store is open for holiday shopping. Photos can also be viewed during public events, including the Afternoon Snowshoe on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1-4 p.m.
The contest is sponsored by the refuge in partnership with the Friends of Sherburne and the Sherburne Photography Club.
Starting in December, entry forms for the sixth annual K-12 Photography Contest will be available on the refuge website on the “Just for Kids” page (www.fws.gov/refuge/Sherburne) or by visiting refuge headquarters. Entry deadline is Oct. 9, 2020.
