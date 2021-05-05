by Jim Boyle
Editor
Seventeen high school students involved in Great River Young Life and seven adult leaders from the youth ministry and Central Lutheran Church filled 60 trash bags, two pickup trucks and 1.5 dumpsters with garbage on April 20 en route to making the Elk River community a cleaner place to live.
A group of teens and adults partner annually for Operation Clean-Up to raise money for camp and missions trips. The participants collected garbage for several hours. They always manage to make some interesting finds, but participants this year said the most notable items were probably the hundreds of used face masks and even more dirtied disinfectant wipes.
The youth, many of them Elk River High School students, joked with one another throughout, asking if anyone lost a mask as they fetched one after another abandoned mask on the side of the road or elsewhere.
The volunteers have found some strange things over the years — mattresses, countertops, even old school pictures of their classmates. The teens receive financial pledges from Elk River residents to make their community cleaner. And they have fun each year doing it.
“It is such a joy for the leaders and myself, who will go with these kids to camp, to get to spend a morning cleaning up trash and more importantly bonding with the kids,” said Lane Crose, the area director and a Young Life leader. “Serving our city alongside kids is so rewarding — and a cleaned up Elk River is an added bonus!”
Trey Smith, one of the teens, concluded upon completion of the four-hour effort: “This place is Operation Cleaned Up.”
At least until next spring.
The group’s next fundraiser will be a 5K at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 22 at Otsego County Park, 15186 96th St. NE. This fundraiser is also to help raise money for kids to attend camp.
More info can be found here: https://greatriver.younglife.org/events/
