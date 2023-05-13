Fishing For Life, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing fishing and outdoor opportunities for individuals facing life challenges, is proud to announce its upcoming event as part of its Reel ‘Em In program.
This initiative aims to refurbish 1,000+ fishing rods and reels and tackle boxes each year, enabling more people to experience the joy of fishing and fostering a deeper connection with nature, while reducing items in the landfills.
On Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers will gather at the Emma B Howe YMCA in Coon Rapids to repair and rejuvenate hundreds of rods and reels and clean and stuff tackle boxes. This community-driven effort relies on the expertise and dedication of passionate volunteers who will lend their time and skills to make this event a success.
To facilitate the process, Fishing For Life has set up collection points at most Twin Cities YMCA locations, including the one in Elk River. Rods and reels will be accepted for refurbishment until the end of May.
Refurbished rods are distributed back into the community and throughout the world by request and through partnerships. Broken rods beyond repair are turned into fly swatters or used for parts.
For more information about the Reel ‘Em In program, including how to volunteer or donate fishing rods and reels, call 612-987-5466 or visit the organization’s website at www.fishingforlife.org.
