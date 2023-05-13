The Elk River YMCA is evolving as it looks to meet the needs of the community it serves now and for years to come.
Out of 20 locations in the YMCA of the North region, the Elk River YMCA has been selected as one of three to be an Y Innovation Lab.
Molly Hanson, the executive director of the Elk River YMCA, said the local center has been given some freedom to explore new ways of doing business.
The purpose of the Innovation Labs is to experiment with new and improved ways to best serve and engage the community with the Y and to create a place of belonging. Not only are officials looking at what the YMCA looks like now and making changes, they are also looking at what people want it to look like in 10 years.
And they are not just looking within the four walls of their building either.
Camp Manitou in Monticello, with its close proximity to Elk River, has been added to the Elk River’s program offerings. It is developing outdoor clubs and family adventure days among many other things as it looks for ways to make more and better use of a YMCA facility that has served primarily as a summer camp.
One thing the pandemic has taught the YMCA officials is people want and need the outdoors.
Outdoor clubs, partnerships with Monticello and Wright County, and open swim are among the avenues being explored, Hanson said.
Everything — from yoga classes, team building and retreats to family time and respite — is on the table.
“We’re testing things and seeing what people respond to,” Hanson said.
The Elk River YMCA continues to have a strong focus on youth, seniors and families. That is also prompting a lot of activity around the topics of child care, belonging and creating more opportunities to engage.
Take a look at the “Five things you should know about the YMCA.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.