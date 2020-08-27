As schools districts offer various in-person and distance-learning models, the Elk River YMCA, which typically offers before- and after-school care to children, will now also offer programming during school hours to provide children a space where they can attend virtual classes while supervised by Y staff.
Children attending the program will use computers or tablets provided by their school. Outside of distance learning, the Y will also provide arts and STEM activities, physical activity and outdoor education.
Financial assistance is available.
For more information or to sign up for the Y’s virtual learning program, visit www.ymcanorth.org/schoolagecare or contact customer service online at www.ymcanorth.org/contact_us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.