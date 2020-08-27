As schools districts offer various in-person and distance-learning models, the Elk River YMCA, which typically offers before- and after-school care to children, will now also offer programming during school hours to provide children a space where they can attend virtual classes while supervised by Y staff.

Children attending the program will use computers or tablets provided by their school. Outside of distance learning, the Y will also provide arts and STEM activities, physical activity and outdoor education.

Financial assistance is available.

For more information or to sign up for the Y’s virtual learning program, visit www.ymcanorth.org/schoolagecare or contact customer service online at www.ymcanorth.org/contact_us.

