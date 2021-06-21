The Elk River YMCA is giving away 200 free Y memberships from June 21 through Sept. 30 for youth entering ninth through 12th grade.
The memberships will include access to:
•21 Y locations in the Twin Cities, Rochester and Hudson, Wisconsin – with just a single registration.
•Gyms, where you can play hoops, volleyball and more.
•Indoor and outdoor pools.
•Fitness centers featuring weights, cardio machines and other workout equipment.
•Group exercise classes to help build strength, speed and flexibility.
•Leadership development, service learning opportunities, and career readiness.
Summer registration opens June 21 in person or online at https://www.ymcanorth.org/getsummer. Registration closes July 10 or when the program is full.
There are 200 free memberships per Y location available this summer, so be sure to sign up early.
If you’re currently a Y member, or have been a Y member within the last 60 days, you’re not eligible for a free Get Summer membership.
The YMCA thanks the Schulze Family Foundation for their contribution to help make this opportunity available to promote healthy living, build character and leadership, and support success in school and in life.
