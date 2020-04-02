CycleHealth, a kid-powered wellness initiative of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, is offering a free, web-based challenge for kids and families to get 12 bursts of five-minute activities each day, right from home.
This 12Bursts is a way to be active with each day’s challenge that includes 12, five-minute bursts of activity that are kid-friendly and don’t require any special skills or equipment. A new set of bursts will load every day.
“We know that getting 60 minutes of physical activity every day is vital to stay healthy because it helps with sleep, mood, and boosts our immune system,” said Dr. Julie Ewasiuk, South Lake Pediatrics. “While families are at home now, breaking up the activities into five-minute bursts is a great way to stay active and have fun.”
“We are thrilled to provide 12Bursts which is a first-of-its-kind digital-based kids wellbeing program for kids to enjoy while they are at home,” said Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the Y. “Through these unique daily challenges, we are offering a helpful tool to families in this challenging time.”
People can visit 12Bursts.org (12Bursts.org) to complete their first ‘burst’ of activity, which will be described in a quick, punchy description. The goal is to do all 12 bursts a day.
Here are three examples of bursts:
•Slow-Mo Burst - Taking giant steps, run through every room in your home with your whole body in the most exaggerated slow motion speed possible.
•Tidy Burst - Time to tidy up your space. Pick up and put away as many objects as you can - quickly!
•Alphabet Burst - Sing the alphabet while doing jumping jacks, then sing it again doing push-ups. Repeat until the timer dings!
Kids and families participating in 12Bursts can record themselves ‘bursting’ and post photos/videos online, using #12bursts.
