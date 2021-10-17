The Yellow Ribbon Club at Elk River High School is hosting a Halloween party for students in grades in 9-12.

The Monster Mash Halloween Bash will be from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Elk River YMCA, 13337 Business Center Drive.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be music. Prizes will be awarded for the top three best costumes.

The event is being sponsored by Thumbs Up. Punch and light snacks will be served. The cost is $5 per person with all proceeds benefiting the ERHS Yellow Ribbon Club, a youth-led suicide prevention and mental health awareness club.

Registration is required at https://www.facebook.com/events/ 553448589067968/

Load comments