by Jim Boyle
Brice Yang bought his Elk River home in 2017. He moved from the chaos he experienced in North Minneapolis to a peaceful neighborhood in the Park Pointe housing development in Elk River.
After living there for a time he found himself all alone in a big house, so he asked family members to escape the same North Minneapolis neighborhood he fled to come live with him. His mother, father and two adult siblings took him up on the offer.
Together, they watched that house burn on the afternoon of Feb. 2 while sitting helplessly in a warm car on a frigid day as firefighters from three fire departments battled the blaze, water that instantly froze after falling to the ground and cold temperatures, in shifts.
Thankfully, the fire started during the day. Brice had returned from working the third shift at the Toro manufacturing plant in Shakopee and had been sleeping. His younger brother Lucky Yang, however, had returned from work that afternoon and was in the kitchen cleaning up after eating when he heard popping from the garage and looked outside and saw smoke pouring out. He alerted the rest of the family, including his mom Yia Thao; his father, Ronny Yang, and sister Mai Yang, and then was pounding on Brice’s door to wake him.
The Yangs all gathered outside, including a family pet. They climbed in a car to get out of the cold and watched in horror.
“It was so hard,” Yang said. “This is my first house, and now I can’t go home now for a year or two. I worked so hard for this and all the work I put into the house is all gone in a flash.”
Elk River Police, Fire and Ambulance were called to the residence in the 10300 block of 175th Court at 4:35 p.m. that day for a possible house fire with black smoke coming from the attached garage. Upon arrival, the garage was fully engulfed.
Brice, 36, and his family had evacuated along with some neighboring residences.
The interchanges with neighbors that followed became further confirmation he made the right move by coming to Elk River, and that he picked a really good neighborhood. It’s something he has sensed all along.
“It’s really nice and quiet here,” he said. “The neighbors are really nice. I really like it, knowing I can sleep safely.”
In Minneapolis, he looked over his shoulder when he got in and out of his car at home. He worried about stray bullets and his parents’ home getting burglarized. Here, that has been a distant memory.
Yang has since come to grips with what has happened since the fire. He has traded his heartbreak for thankfulness.
Thankful none of his family members were hurt or injured.
Thankful that the items he lost in the fire can be replaced for the most part.
Thankful to the Elk River Police and Fire departments who extinguished the fire and helped him navigate the uncharted waters.
“I really want to thank them,” he insisted.
And thankful to his neighbors and community who have rallied around him. A GoFundMe account has even been started at https://www.gofundme.com/f/yang-residence
The support has been flowing since that fateful afternoon. Neighbors approached them to ask how they were, if they needed anything, and then did kind things like feed their dog Coco, who also survived the fire, and offered clothes for the family members to keep them warm. They gave gift cards so they could eat and purchase some necessities.
“What they actually did was surprising and amazing in a way,” Yang said. “Wow. The neighborhood really is there to help us. We look out for each other. We don’t always talk, but when this happens you see how they really treat you. We feel blessed.”
Elk River Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said the fire is still under investigation, but it looks like a heat lamp is the likely culprit that started the fire.
The Yang family has overcome worse, for sure.
Yang’s parents fled Thailand for a better life when Brice was just 2 years old. They immigrated with him to America in 1988 as refugees and managed to build a better life for themselves. His seven other adult siblings were born here. They have all moved out of the Cities, including a sister who also lives in Elk River, another who lives in Big Lake Township and a third who lives near St. Cloud in Rice.
“A lot of people are moving out to Elk River,” said Mya Roeun, Yang’s sister who lives in Rice. “People want the sense of belonging to a community, knowing that they are safe, and their neighbors are looking out for them.”
Brice and his family are living out of a hotel in Maple Grove right now. He got a call from one of his neighbors the night of the fire to let them know the fire department was back. It had rekindled, Dickinson said.
“My brother and family members sure live in a good neighborhood,” Roeun said.
