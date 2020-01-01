YAC to get new dugouts, playground

The Elk River Youth Athletic Complex will get playground equipment and eight new dugouts now that the City Council has authorized their purchase.
The playground equipment is a part of the city’s Active Elk River initiative, which offered to improve several city recreational amenities if voters agreed to a half-cent local sales tax, which the city would use to help finance the upgrades. That plan included $2 million for YAC upgrades — $100,000 of that money will pay for the playground equipment — and $150,000 will come from the city’s Park Improvement Fund to replace the eight dugouts, which were deemed unsafe earlier this year after wind caused dugout failure.
City documents said staff recommended pairing the two projects together to save money, since they both require concrete work, fencing installation and assembly of the individual parts.
Police add detective, investigative assistant
Elk River Police will have a new detective to investigate allegations of crimes and supervise the detectives who investigate allegations involving juveniles, and an assistant who will help the city’s detectives with investigative, administrative and clerical support.
The two new positions were a part of the Elk River City Council’s Dec. 16 consent agenda.
Of the two positions, only the assistant position is actually new. City documents said the Elk River Police Department will fill the detective position by promoting an officer from within the ranks of the department.
Swenson is HRA pick
Jayme Swenson was appointed to the Housing and Redevelopment Authority Dec. 16 by the Elk River City Council.
The appointment will fill a hole left by Louise Kuester, who, according to city documents, decided not to seek re-appointment to the HRA. Mayor John Dietz recommended Swenson, those documents say.
Swenson, who is the deputy clerk of Big Lake Township and a resident of Elk River, applied for appointment to the HRA board to get involved in discussion and actions that affect Elk River. Swenson also stated her experience as a business owner, school board member, employee in the housing industry, assistant church treasurer and youth football association board member give her the background to serve on the HRA.
The five-member board is made up of one council member and four citizens who serve five-year terms. Swenson’s appointment was a part of the City Council’s consent agenda.
Non-organized city employees get raises
Some Elk River city employees will see pay rate increases this coming year. The Elk River City Council has adopted a compensation plan for non-organized employees for 2020. The plan includes a 3% pay increase for city employees not represented by a union.
Road reconstruction plan moves ahead
The Elk River City Council approved final plans Dec. 16 for the reconstruction of County State Aid Highway 1 — Proctor Avenue. The plans, which affect the section of Proctor Avenue from Highway 10 to the BNSF railroad tracks, were a part of the council’s consent agenda.
According to plans included in the council’s meeting documents, the project would add median to parts of Proctor Avenue that run from Sixth Street to the railroad tracks that cross Proctor diagonally, taking most of Proctor’s central lane.
City documents said Sherburne County would submit the project to MnDOT to get approval for federal highway aid. The county would advertise for bids and award the project once all federal aid requirements are met. The documents said the county expects the project to start in May and end by fall of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.