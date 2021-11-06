This letter is in response to two counterpoints published last week in the Star News. One was written by Cindy Rohde with regard to the COVID vaccine and the other was written by Paula Benfer in regard to parental involvement at school board meetings.
I’ll tackle what Ms. Rohde had to say first. She indicated that the choice is ours on whether or not to get vaccinated. If we don’t, then we need to accept the health consequences of that choice. Unfortunately, the only choice I’m aware of is either put something in your body you don’t agree with or lose your job.
Ms. Rohde, since when did you become so compassionately concerned about the health of the unvaccinated? Your letter last year indicated how appalled you were over the maskless “Republicans” standing next to you in the grocery store putting your life at risk. You even went so far as to say they didn’t even care about their own loved ones. I’m curious to know how you felt about the maskless rioters who destroyed our cities last year and the 15,000 illegal immigrants who were recently dispersed throughout the country untested and unvaccinated. You must be incensed by that, right?
Certainly, you must understand the hypocrisy that a woman has a right to choose what she does with her own body when it comes to aborting her baby, yet others are not allowed to choose what they put into their own bodies. Is one less harmful to your fellow human being than the other?
What I appreciate the most in Ms. Rohde’s letter last week was her valuable advice that us redneck drunks shouldn’t rely on some guy we meet at the bar for information about the vaccine, nor should we rely on our neighbor’s cousin who heard something over talk radio. Rather, we should do a survey of numerous physicians until we find one who says yes to the vaccine. I remember the writer that prompted Ms. Rohde’s counterpoint last week had painstakingly cited all her sources, yet Ms. Rohde had none to offer. Where are your sources coming from? Fake news CNN, dishonest Dr. Fauci or the seedy CDC?
Now onto Ms. Benfer’s letter, which — believe it or not — was much more egregious and arrogant than Ms. Rohde’s. After her introduction of being a retired educator of 36 years and raising two children who achieved multiple advanced university degrees, she went on to explain how the education system works. “There is a ‘chain of command,’” she said. At the top of that chain of command is the superintendent, followed by administrators, principals and teachers. They are busy doing their jobs, seeking guidance and validation all the way up that chain. Ms. Benfer implied parents need to just shut up and accept the authoritative government bureaucracy who work so hard for the common good of all public students. How selfish of parents to think only of their own individual children.
Well, I’ve got some news to share with Ms. Benfer. The top of that “chain of command” doesn’t rest with the superintendent; it rests with the taxpaying voters. You accuse these taxpaying parents of being driven by a political agenda, yet it’s your political agenda they are speaking out against. School districts across the nation are introducing far-left curriculum and policies that are prompting parents into taking action. Their demand for transparency is not unreasonable, nor is it an undue burden on the school board to record and share their meetings in its entirety, including public comments. If that involves changing the “Sunshine Law,” then so be it. Parents need to know if their children are being taught hateful critical race theory or values they disagree with. Ms. Benfer actually said in her letter that she wants the school board to stay focused and “ignore” parental opinions. How dare you, Ms. Benfer. You do not have the authority to instill your values on our kids and say it’s for the public’s common good. I say we introduce a new curriculum into the school system. Let’s call it, “Ideological Bullying — How to Recognize it and Have your Voice Heard.” Better yet, why don’t we just stick to teaching math, science, reading, writing and history (all of history).
The only thing I agreed with in Ms. Benfer’s letter was her statement that parents may choose to send their kids to private or parochial schools. I’m a strong advocate for our taxpayer dollars following the students and getting it out of the hands of the government who indoctrinate our kids into hating themselves, each other and their country. If the money followed the students, they would leave the public school system in droves. Ms. Benfer thinks parents are being disrespectful now over mask mandates and their requests for transparency, just imagine the disdain she and Ms. Rohde will have for you when you speak out against vaccine mandates for all publicly educated children.
Parents, don’t give up. Keep pushing back and don’t allow people like Ms. Benfer shame you into thinking you’re a selfish, racist, domestic terrorist because you have an opposing view and voice your opinion about what’s best for your children. She may want to take away your constitutional right to free speech and ignore you, but we should always welcome her opinion. Only then will we know exactly what we’re up against. — Denise Lanthier, Elk River
