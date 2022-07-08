A few weeks back I wrote to my congressional representative, Tom Emmer, concerning his ‘no’ vote on the Senate bipartisan gun control bill which did pass. He has not responded.
Representative Emmer always responds when asked about gun violence with the standard NRA response: mental health is the problem, not guns.
Well, this bill would have addressed his mental health concerns, but he voted no. This bill would incentivize states to pass red flag laws, which are designed to keep guns out of the hands of individuals who pose a threat to themselves or others; boost funding for mental health services, tele-health resources and more school security; permit juvenile records to be incorporated into background checks for purchasers under the age of 21; and crack down on the straw purchase and trafficking of guns.
His vote is also extremely troubling because in his own constituency a mentally ill individual abused his Second Amendment rights and killed a person in the Buffalo clinic shooting. A well-enforced red flag law would have prevented this man from taking a mother, wife, daughter, and friend from her loved ones.
Why would Tom Emmer vote against this, a bill which would have saved so many such pain?
It appears that Tom Emmer and his party’s leadership would much rather arm all of us and turn us into potential killers. Every receptionist has to have gun at her or his desk, every school secretary, teacher, grocery store clerk a gun on their hip ready to kill at a moment’s notice.
Plus, we would all have to wear body armor to match a potential shooter.
Why does Tom Emmer think the only solution is to shoot or be shot? I don’t get his vote, what does he stand for? — Doug Hodson Big Lake
