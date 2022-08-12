Steve Savitt, of Otsego (left), and Megan Goodrich, of Otsego, cast their primary votes on Aug. 9 at Prairie View Middle School, which is nearing completion before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Election judges at Prairie View Middle School handed out ballots on Aug. 9 for the primary vote.
The fields of two Wright County commissioner races and one Sherburne County commissioner race were narrowed in the Aug. 9 primary.
Jeanne Holland, of Albertville, and Michael Potter, of Albertville, are now set to face off in the Nov. 8 general election for the District 3 Wright County Board of Commissioners seat.
With all seven precincts reporting, Holland garnered 570 votes for 40.2% of the vote, and Potter collected 561 votes (39.6%). Voters dispensed with Jonathan Hinrichs, of Otsego, the only other candidate, who collected only 287 votes for 20.2% of the vote.
Commissioner District 3 includes all four precincts of Otsego and both precincts of Albertville and a Dayton precinct.
The battle for District 1 seat of the Wright County Board of Commissioners will be between Tina Diedrick, of Maple Lake, and Terry Strege, of Buffalo.
Diedrick got the most votes with 1,054 for 42.3% of the vote. Strege and Michael Holmstrom Jr., of Buffalo, were separated by only 30 votes.
Strege got 735 votes for 29.5% of the vote while Holmstrom got 705 votes for 28.3%.
Commissioners Christine Husom and Mark Daleiden announced earlier this year they would not seek another term in office.
Gray, Kleis to battle for District 4 seat in Sherburne County
Gary H. Gray, of Clear Lake, and Jerome (Lefty) Kleis, of Clear Lake, will battle for the Sherburne County Commissioner District 4 seat.
With 10 of 10 precincts reported, Gray finished with the most votes at 864 or 34.8% of the vote. Kleis came in second out of five candidates with 512 or 20.7% of the vote.
Kari Watkins, of St. Cloud, got 441 votes or 17.8% of the vote.
Carol Lewis, of St. Cloud, finished with 429 votes or 17.3%,
Eric Meyer, of St. Cloud, got 234 votes or 9.4% of the vote.
The 10 precincts include Blue Hill Township, city of Clear Lake, Clear Lake Township, Haven Township Precinct 1 and 2, Palmer Township, St. Cloud Precinct 5, 6 and 7 of Ward 2, and Santiago Township.
