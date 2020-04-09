by Jeff Hage
Contributing Writer
The Wright County Department of Human Services is bringing on a temporary, part-time employee to help collate county-specific information regarding COVID-19.
The action came during a Thursday, April 2, special meeting of the Wright County Board.
The request for the 15-hour-per-week, part-time temporary position was brought forward by Jami Goodrum Schwartz, health and human services director for Wright County, and Sarah Grosshuesch, public health director for Wright County. It passed on a 4-1 vote with County Commissioner Charlie Borrell dissenting.
Goodrum Schwartz said the position would benefit the county by being able to provide data and analytics about COVID-19 in Wright County while the effects of the virus are happening. The position would be a work-from-home position that would run through Aug. 31.
“In public health, there’s a bottleneck happening now,” said Goodrum Schwartz.
Borell, who voted against the position, said that instead of hiring a part-time employee, an opportunity exists to cross-train and use the county’s current staff for the desired data gathering.
However, Goodrum Schwartz explained that county employees who remain on the job have large workloads, making it unlikely that they could pick up extra job duties such as collecting and disseminating data. Adding the part-time employee would help alleviate strains on the department. Most public health employees are continuing to keep busy managing their existing caseloads, she continued.
In explaining the desire for the position, Grosshuesch said there is an initiative between some Minnesota counties and the University of Minnesota to collect data measuring the social and economic impacts of COVID-19.
“That would be of interest to the county,” Grosshuesch said.
Through the initiative, Grosshuesch said, there are some things the county would want to know, such as how many county residents are filing for unemployment and data from law enforcement showing the impacts of the state’s stay-at-home order, for example.
Commissioner Michael Potter said he would usually agree with Borrell and not support adding staff, but in this case sees value in having data relating to COVID-19 as something that is valuable to the county.
“I support this because I see the value in this and because it comes with a minimal cost to the county,” Potter said.
“I like the idea,” added Commissioner Mark Daleiden. “The state’s not forthcoming with a lot of information and don’t know if it ever will be.”
“It’s good for us to have our data on Wright County and what’s going on,” Daleiden said.
