A man wanted by Wright County authorities was located at a Big Lake residence Sunday, March 12, after a pursuit that ended with a crash in the Sherburne County city.
Charles Stiller, 21 of Annandale, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail on numerous charges, including fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and suspicion of DWI.
The incident began at about 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 in Wright County, where deputies initiated a traffic stop involving a 1998 Ford Crown Victoria on Highway 25 in Monticello. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Stiller, did not stop and accelerated away from the deputy, according to a the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.
A brief pursuit was initiated and terminated a short time later. The suspect vehicle continued north on Highway 25 into Sherburne County. Wright County deputies continued to travel north on Highway 25 and located the suspect vehicle crashed on the side of the road near the intersection of Highway 25 and Harrison Drive in the city of Big Lake, according to the sheriff’s office. The location of the crash was in the area of the second right-hand road north of Sherburne County Road 17.
Stiller fled the crash scene on foot, authorities said.
A perimeter was set up involving multiple officers, the Big Lake Police Department said in a statement. The perimeter was set by officers from Wright County, the Big Lake Police Department, and Sherburne County.
Stiller was eventually located and apprehended near the 700 block of Harrison Drive in Big Lake.
As of Tuesday, March 14, Stiller remained in the Wright County Jail but had not been charged in Wright County District Court.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.