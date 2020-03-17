Wright County officially dedicated to 2nd Amendment

by Larry Windom
APG of East Central Minnesota
Wright County is now officially a “Second Amendment Dedicated County” according to a resolution to that effect that was passed by the members of the Board of Wright County Commissioners on Tuesday.
The resolution is a commitment to rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and states, in part, “that the Wright County Board of Commissioners hereby declares its intent to oppose any unconstitutional infringement on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.”
The resolution was approved unanimously by the five-member board in front of a crowd of more than 60 people who filled the commission chambers, nearly all appearing to be in support of the proposal.
By approving the resolution, Wright County became the sixth county in Minnesota to OK this largely symbolic vote. This is according to Rob Doar, representing the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, who was one of several persons to speak briefly prior to the vote.
A half dozen persons stood at the podium during the regular meeting of the board to discuss the issue, each speaking for only a minute or two. Only one spoke against the resolution. The others, including Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer, spoke in favor of its passage.
After public discussion ceased, each commissioner took turns echoing support, and then voted in favor of a resolution that had been slightly amended at the request of Commissioner Darek Vetsch. The resolution says, in part, “that the Wright county Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to stand as a County Dedicated to Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the State of Minnesota, any efforts in the future to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to protect the rights of the citizens of Wright County to keep and bear arms.”
Gun control legislation has been a hot-button issue for years on a national scale and is currently an issue more locally as the Minnesota Legislature considers several related measures. Now, some county boards are being asked to support a resolution affirming the right to bear arms and opposing any measures perceived as being contrary to this right.
Earlier, members of the county board received a letter signed by several Minnesota senators and representatives and urging the county to become a “Pro-Second Amendment Protection County.” The letter, dated Feb. 19, came with a proposed resolution to declare support of the Second Amendment by not using any public funds to restrict the Second Amendment rights of citizens and to oppose any infringement on the right to keep and bear arms by using any legal means available. The letter claimed that nearly 400 counties across the United States have already adopted resolutions that seek to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun control measures, including universal background checks and bans on modern sporting rifles.
The movement appears to be stemming from heated debates in various states, but especially in the state of Virginia, where several proposed gun control measures have sparked controversy and prompted most counties in that state to counter-react by declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
The county board had been approached at their Feb. 25 meeting with a request to consider the request. At that time, they promised to consider it as part of their regular meeting held Tuesday, March 3.
Addressing the group, Doar commented that these resolutions send a strong message to the state government and residents, “that you guys are willing to defend our Second Amendment rights.” He stressed that nothing in the resolution nullifies state law, but it simply says that “you will be mindful of their Second Amendment rights.”
He added, “It also says that you will be willing to use any legal means to defend their rights, and that’s very powerful. Should you vote in favor of this, you will be the sixth county in the state to recognize that you will use any legal means to protect your citizens. That’s going to be sending a very powerful message to the State Legislature and the governor … that all of these counties will be advocating for the rights of their citizens.”
Sheriff Deringer then spoke in favor of the resolution, stating, “I believe that it is the Second Amendment that allows us to enjoy all the other God-given freedoms in this great country.” He noted that Wright County has more than 13,000 permit-to-carry holders, adding, “I am proud to sign each and every one of them.”
John Deering, Rockford Township, was the only audience member who spoke against the resolution. While agreeing that the Constitution does give rights to gun owners, he said these rights are not unlimited. Pointing to National Rifle association (NRA) tactics, he went on. “There is no useful purpose served by this resolution other than to insist somehow, that gun owners are under siege. It’s just not true.” He urged the commissioners to ignore or vote against the resolution.
The commissioners disagreed, though, as they offered their opinions one at a time.
Commissioner Vetsch commented that today’s action illustrates a change in our nation’s political climate in which most actions seem to take place from the top down. “This effort here today is just one step we need to make at the grassroots effort to make sure that we continue to be cognizant of our Constitutional rights and to protect them every day … not just the Second Amendment, but all of them.”
Commissioner Charles Borrell then added, “For anyone who thinks that we do not have to stand up and protect our gun rights, that it’s just a hoax, a big fraud that there’s a movement to take our gun rights away from us, one need not look any further than our neighbors to the north, over to any countries over in Europe, to Australia. They have done it. They will do it. Unless we stand up and fight, they will do it here.”
In the end, the resolution passed in a 5-0 vote.
The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary for the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Second Amendment talk was only a small part of the board meeting.
Of considerably less controversy was an annual report about the Great River Regional Library (GRRL), during which it was reported that although circulation of physical materials was declining slightly, the circulation of materials digitally was trended upwards.
In going over highlights from the past year, GRRL Executive Director Karen Pundsack told commissioners that the regional library system celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019. Back in 1969, three of the first 14 libraries to join the system, which encompasses six middle-Minnesota counties, were in Wright County. “Buffalo, Delano and Howard Lake were part of those communities that decided to come together and say that it’s going to be more efficient if we all do library services together,” declared Pundsack.
She said that more than 30,000 Wright County residents have active library cards. She added that approximately 28 percent of all GRRL borrowers are from Wright County, which has nine libraries, which also happens to make up 28 percent of all libraries in the system. But she stressed that the county has some of the most active libraries and programs in the system. “There is as much happening in Wright County as we see in Stearns County. And Stearns County has our largest library, which is in St. Cloud,” Pundsack said. “People in Wright County love their libraries and it shows.”
In the future, she went on, the library system expects to see increase growth digitally. “We know that websites, digital access is going to be an area of growth for us over the next 5 to 10 years.”
Appearing with Pundsack to offer some examples of ongoing activities and programs were Nancy Bunting, St. Michael-Albertville-Hanover Library lead services coordinator, and Marla Scherber, Monticello Library lead services coordinator.
In 2019, more than 2.8 million books and materials were checked out of GRRL libraries conventionally. There were more than 213,000 items checked out digitally.
GRRL-member libraries in Wright County are located in Annandale, Buffalo, Clearwater, Cokato, Delano, Howard Lake, Monticello, Rockford and St. Michael.
In other discussion, commissioners took action regarding several park system projects and proposals. Most significantly, commissioners authorized proceeding with a large construction project at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park, located near Monticello.
Bids were recently opened for two related projects at the park. One bid – for several new buildings – was awarded to Bradbury Stamm Construction after a Feb. 5 bid opening. This project consists of building a campground office, a comfort station with public restrooms and showers, and six cabins for campers. The bid came in at about $1.4 million. The second bid – for all infrastructure and site work, including water lines and septic systems – was awarded to Peterson Companies. This bid came in at $1.7 million.
Work is planned to progress through the summer with an estimated completion by the end of November. Parts of the park not affected by the project will remain open.
The project, with a total budget of $3.5 million, will be largely paid for through a $2.3 million grant from the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission, with a local match pledged at $850,000.
In other parks-related discussion, commissioners authorized the Parks and Recreation department to apply for a $150,000 DNR grant that would be used to improve playgrounds and trails at Beebe Lake County Park in St. Michael, and entered into an agreement with the DNR for rehabilitating and maintaining the fishing pier located at Mud Lake County Park near Cokato.
