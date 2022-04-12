The newly crowned Wright County Dairy Princesses are back row, left to right: Kieya Sargent, Natalie Neumann, Autumn Roskowiak, and Katherine Hills. Front row, left to right: Jalyssa Beaudry, Brooklyn Decker. Not pictured: Grace Zeidler.
The new Wright County Dairy Princesses and Ambassadors were crowned March 26 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buffalo.
This year’s princesses are Jalyssa Beaudry, of Otsego; Brooklyn Decker, of Howard Lake; Kieya Sargent, of Maple Lake; Natalie Neumann, of Buffalo; Autumn Roskowiak, of Maple Lake; Katherine Hills, of Monticello; and Grace Zeidler, of Cokato. This year’s ambassadors are Malorie Thorson, of Waverly; Crystal Gunderson, of Howard Lake; Maria Beaudry, of Otsego; Emma Grangroth, of Dassel; Leah Beaudry, of Otsego; Sophie Salmela, of Howard Lake; Haley Sims, of Delano; Mollie Grangroth, of Dassel; and Katy Berning, of Otsego. You will see them around the county serving ice cream and reading stories at libraries, in community parades, at the Wright County Fair, and more. If you have an event you would like the dairy princesses to attend, contact their Facebook page or at dairyprincesswright@gmail.com. To stay up to date with this year’s dairy royalty find them on Facebook and Instagram at Wright County Dairy Princesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.