Wright County Commissioner District 3: Potter faces Holland

Michael Potter
Address: 11650 57th St., Albertville
Family: Married to Heidi; Daughters Laura, Rachel and Amy and two grandchildren.
Education: Some college
Age: 64
1. Previous experience in elected office:
Wright County District 4 Commissioner 2013-2020; Served on the Albertville City Council for two years and the mayor of Albertville for four years.
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
In addition to two years on the Albertville City Council and four years as the mayor of Albertville I sat on numerous transportation board and committees.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Wright County Board?
Keeping Wright County’s taxes amongst the lowest in the area while providing quality service to the taxpayers.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Wright County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
When I and three others were first elected in 2012, it took time to get to know each other and find out their goals and ambitions. We did visioning sessions and a retreat and set goals and big picture items. I work well with people who are leaders and come into an office wanting to make Wright County better.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
I try to view decisions based on what’s best for Wright County citizens long-term. Find the issues, gather the facts, build consensus and make a decision all while informing the public on what’s happening.
6. What previous decisions of the Wright County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
As a former commissioner of District 4, I am proud of all the progress we made. We didn’t always agree but we worked through our differences and reached a consensus.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
Again, as a former commissioner we re-did our comparable worth study to reflect changing times and workforce pressures. No study is perfect and all need to be revisited from time to time. As retirements happen, we need to make sure there’s enough training for the next person to step up.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Wright County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
We planned, took the correct steps and now are seeing the benefits.
9. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
We, the county commissioners, don’t make laws. We implement laws and mandates. We do what is required and try to do so in the most cost effective manner. The demands are not going to decrease in the areas of mental health. Having the right amount of workforce hopefully saves us money.
10. Many of the challenges facing the Wright County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Wright County’s course?
To this I say a commissioner needs to be involved in legislative sessions and be heard. I sat on numerous committees (MnDOT) and was at the capitol two times a week during the session, made more than a dozen trips to Washington, D.C., lobbying for transportation funding. I say if you’re not at the table, you’re not on the menu.
11. Why should people elect you?
I care. I have the knowledge and experience to make a difference.
