Wright County Commissioner District 3: Holland faces Potter

Jeanne Holland
Address: 6664 W Laketowne Dr., Albertville
Family: My husband of 40 years Wesley. Kids Eric, Connie, Drew, Brent and Bryan, who are all married, and I have 15 grandkids and three more on the way.
Education: I am a 1982 graduate of STMA H.S. and of the Anoka Technical college LPN program in 1988.
Age: 58
1. Previous experience in elected office:
I was elected on the STMA school board in 2000 and served 14 years until 2014 as part of my duties also served on the Wright Technical Cooperative Board. This was a eight school cooperative school in Buffalo that provided technical education for juniors and seniors pursuing careers in the technical fields. I enjoyed serving the students, parents and teachers as a board member.
2. Previous civic and community involvement:
I’ve been a Sunday school and confirmation teacher as well as other volunteer positions as a parishioner of St. Michael Catholic church. I volunteered at the local level and district level of the BSA Northernstar council including as district commissioner of the Crow River District that covered all troops and packs in the Wright County area to Hutchinson area. I enjoyed all the people I met in this great organization.
3. What do you hope to accomplish if elected to the Wright County Board?
My husband Wes recently retired from the Wright County Sheriff’s Department and so near and dear to my heart is maintaining the strong sheriff’s department and making sure the deputies are equipped with what they need to stay safe. So equipping them with body cameras is so important. I also want to stop the rising of our property taxes. Especially now in these stressful times with economic uncertainty.
4. There will be a significant turnover on the Wright County Board of Commissioners with two of its members not seeking reelection. What skills do you have in working with others to reach consensus on polarizing issues, and, at the end of the day, be able to work well together in the future? Provide an example if you can.
The beauty of the County Commissioner board is that it is non-partisan.
That is why I liked being on the School Board. The board members know they have to work together to move things along. They don’t get caught up in the party politics and entrench themselves to certain ideas. For example, when we would have to hire a superintendent it got very tricky as board members would have a favorite for their various reasons but in the end know we needed to compromise and show a united front to the public for that superintendent to succeed.
5. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from county advisory commissions and the administration. How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
The challenge I face, should I get the privilege to serve, is this area, District 3 has a demographic that is so different from the west and south of the county.
Albertville and Otsego have an average age of 34 years old. So, a lot of young families and many new residents who want to raise their families in our great county. The west has farms and many life-long residents who many have been born and raised here. So advisory boards are a great key to understand all the stakeholders in our county. If my decision would be different, it would only be because I first and foremost serve my constituents and I would always vote in their best interest.
6. What previous decisions of the Wright County Board have you liked and disliked and why?
The recent decision to redistrict was done way too quickly with no advisory committee after the census was done. It was done with a public comment at the last minute when some residents brought it to their attention. I believe they did a good job with the new districts but it could have been done better. I always have said there should be at least one Commissioner Board meeting in the evening like school boards and city councils do. It makes it easier for residents to come attend and voice concerns. It’s just better governance. Right now they are all on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and people are working. I will push to change this.
7. What should be done at the county level to attract and retain new employees as the workforce loses its most seasoned employees to retirement? Speak to the issues of salaries and benefits that are negotiated as well as workplace morale that can be impacted by many non-negotiable factors.
This is a tough problem all counties have. I negotiated every year with the teachers and support staff when I served on the School Board and the key is respect and to really listen to the negotiators who bring up the concerns of their members. It’s also the little things a board can do to like recognizing the accomplishments the staff makes that often go unnoticed. I always enjoyed spending time in the staff lounge just so they knew I cared. I would do the same in this position.
8. What would you like to be able to say about Wright County in five to 10 years that can’t be said now?
I would hope we can be more on top of technology like body cameras on our deputies, be more proactive than reactive in decisions and more connected to the people we serve.
9. The demands on health and human services have increased, and the need for increased staffing is expected to continue. What factors will you consider when making your decision whether to approve such requests?
This is a subject that’s really important to me. I am a homecare nurse and I’ve worked 33 years in many homes and facilities and understand the challenges the elderly and handicapped population experience (and their families). It is heartbreaking. They find it so hard to get county and state services. We need to advocate for this population. We need to pay our caregivers more or even pay families to keep them in their homes longer. I would be one of the loudest voices down in St. Paul to put more money in health and human services funds.
I also want to make sure our health and human staff work hard, quick and compassionately to help our citizens out.
10. Many of the challenges facing the Wright County Board of Commissioners have a direct tie to decisions made in offices outside of the county, at the state capitol and in Washington, D.C. What, if anything, should be done differently to help chart Wright County’s course?
I am not afraid to go to the State Capitol or Washington, D.C., and fight for my constituents. I visited both many times as a school board member, especially fighting the cuts they kept making for technical education and for funding the STMA school district who is the lowest funded district in the state of Minnesota. I’m good at fighting for what I want and am not afraid of hard work.
11. Why should people elect you?
I know I would serve the residents of District 3 well.
I understand the challenges of the young families raising kids in this busy world and the financial challenges it brings. I also understand the challenges of our senior population on fixed incomes. The stresses are on all the residents of Wright County, inflation, gas prices, food prices, we don’t need to burden the residents with higher property taxes. I will work hard to keep our costs down while maintaining the services we provide to our residents. I will be interactive. You will see me in your community because that is what I think responsive government is all about. I hope to get the honor of serving the residents of Otsego and Albertville as their voice in Wright County.
