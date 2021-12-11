I hope that everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Now that the holiday season is upon us, as Wright County Attorney, I want to remind everyone about the importance of sober driving.
Long-term trends show Minnesotans are increasingly aware that drinking and driving don’t mix, but DWIs are on the rise this year after pandemic-related shutdowns helped curb impaired driving last year. DWI arrests dropped from 29,479 in 2011 to 22,653 in 2020, a 23% decrease. Fortunately, fewer motorists are losing their lives due to alcohol-related driving crashes. Statistics demonstrate that 79 people died in drunken driving-related crashes in 2020 compared with 136 people in 2011, a 42% decline. In 2020, drunken driving-related deaths were 20% of all traffic fatalities in Minnesota compared with half of all traffic deaths in the 1960s being related to drinking and driving. Even though the trends are positive, we can all agree that 79 people who died in drunken driving-related crashes is 79 too many.
The consequences of impaired driving are appropriately significant. Driving drunk can result in the loss of your driver’s license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs (attorney fees, fines, increased insurance costs, ignition interlock fees, and driver’s license reinstatement fees) and possible jail time. Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested with an alcohol concentration greater than 0.16, must use ignition interlock to regain driving privileges. Ignition interlock is a device installed in your vehicle that ensures sobriety prior to driving. Repeat DWI offenders are subject to mandatory jail consequences that increase in duration for each offense and can even result in a prison sentence for felony DWI offenders. When you drive drunk, you risk killing yourself or other innocent drivers or passengers as a result of a drunken driving-related crash. As a prosecutor for more than 27 years, I have had the difficult task of prosecuting too many offenders for criminal vehicular homicide as a result of a drunken driving-related crash resulting in death. Too many lives have been lost and families destroyed due to the senseless act of driving drunk. My office will aggressively prosecute those who drive drunk in Wright County.
The consequences of impaired driving can be avoided by your decision to commit to a sober ride. Committing to a sober ride keeps you and others safe. When you go out for your celebration, plan for a safe ride. You can designate a sober driver, use a cab or public transportation or stay at the location of the celebration. Speak up to promote sober driving by telling someone they have had too much to drink to drive safely, by offering to be a designated driver or by being available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere. Help yourself stay safe by wearing your seatbelt. Buckling up can be the best defense against a drunken driver. Report drunken driving by calling 911 when you witness impaired driving behavior. It helps law enforcement if you provide the location, vehicle description, license plate number and observed dangerous driving behavior.
Let’s all do our part to commit to sober driving. Together we can limit DWI offenses. Together we can reduce the number of Minnesotans losing their lives in drunken driving-related crashes. I urge everyone to help reduce drunken driving by doing your part to commit to and plan for a sober ride. Together we can make the roads of Wright County safer for everyone.— Brian Lutes, Wright County Attorney
