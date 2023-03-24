ATV tracks were laid after a March 16 snowfall at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River. Police are looking for person who operated the machine that damaged the trails sometime that night or on the morning of March 17.
One of Elk River’s crown jewel parks has had its groomed trails damaged at least twice by an all-terrain vehicle.
Elk River Police were informed on the morning of Friday, March 17, by a park steward that more than 4 miles of trails in the regional park located north of the Elk River Golf Club had been damaged sometime overnight, after it snowed, by an unknown person on an ATV who drove through the park.
“The tire impressions went down to the soft base and then froze, leaving deep, icy ruts,” said Dave Anderson of the local Nordic Ski program. “Nearly the entire winter walking trail, the Great Northern Trail and ski trails west of the Great Northern Trail were damaged.”
In a previous incident, more than 3 miles of trails were damaged sometime during overnight hours of Saturday, March 11.
The park steward was unable to determine where the ATV tracks came from but trail cameras are planned or have been erected to guard against future illegal use of motorized vehicles on the trails, Anderson said.
The city of Elk River and the Elk River Nordic Ski club are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for the ATV that caused damage to groomed winter walking and ski trails at the park. If someone has information about these incidents, they are asked to call the Elk River Police Department at 763-635-1200.
