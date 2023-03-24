tracks

ATV tracks were laid after a March 16 snowfall at Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River. Police are looking for person who operated the machine that damaged the trails sometime that night or on the morning of March 17. 

One of Elk River’s crown jewel parks has had its groomed trails damaged at least twice by an all-terrain vehicle.

Elk River Police were informed on the morning of Friday, March 17, by a park steward that more than 4 miles of trails in the regional park located north of the Elk River Golf Club had been damaged sometime overnight, after it snowed, by an unknown person on an ATV who drove through the park.

Load comments