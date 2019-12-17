One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday, Dec. 16, in Elk River.
All three vehicles were northbound on Highway 169 north of School Street when a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Sarah Martindale, 32, of Foreston, had to brake suddenly. The driver of a Chevy Malibu, Nichole Gutowski, 25, of Zimmerman, braked and angled toward the median to avoid hitting the Lancer. A Chevy HHR, driven by Heather Novak, 32, of Zimmerman rear-ended the Mailbu, pushing it into the Lancer, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Gutowski was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries, the State Patrol reported. Martindale and Novak were not hurt. All three were wearing seat belts.
The crash was reported at 5:03 p.m.
