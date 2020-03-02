A Bemidji woman was injured Sunday in a one-car crash in Big Lake Township.
Dawn Flaherty, 39, was eastbound on Highway 10 west of County Road 15 when her Buick LeSabre made contact with the center median wall, causing the car to go off the road, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
She was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. March 1.
