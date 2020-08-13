car hits house

A driver hit two parked cars and this home in Elk River before coming to a stop. 

An Elk River woman, 36, hit two parked cars and a home in the 700 block of Freeport Avenue in Elk River before coming to a stop.

She showed signs of being impaired by a controlled substance, according to the police report. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and police completed a search warrant for a blood draw.

The incident happened at 9:05 p.m. Aug. 5.

