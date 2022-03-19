Amy Walz’s therapy dog, organization provide a listening ear and bring calm to kids; Dog is in Elk River twice a month
by Jeff Hage
APG of East Central Minnesota
Puppy kisses, love and tail wags are changing the way some Monticello Middle School students are making it through their Wednesdays.
Amy Walz, owner of an organization called You’re Not Alone, is bringing a 2-year-old golden retriever named Willow to the school for about two hours each Wednesday to offer respite to students who might need a break from the pressures of the day.
“Our children are in great need of a listening ear when it comes to mental health/wellness,” Walz said.
Willow not only provides that listening ear, but a warm, furry friend who is a calming influence to many students.
Similar to a hall pass, students can obtain a Puppy Pass in order to join a 15-minute group session with Willow during their lunch breaks.
Large groups often have as many as 15-20 students, says Monticello Middle School media specialist Kari Green. Small group sessions consist of about five students. The sessions are held in the school’s library.
“I love the idea that kids can come to the library and see Willow,” said Green, who coordinates the sessions with Amy Walz and Willow.
The two provide social and emotional support, as well as other resources a child might need, Green said.
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Willow stood in the library at about 11:15 anxiously waiting to meet with her first group of students.
In exchange for a dog treat (or two), Willow would perform some tricks, and give a few hand shakes.
Two students were allowed to pet Willow at a time, an act that resulted in Willow acting like a carpet.
“She loves to lie like a rug,” Walz said of the dog, who has among her favorite things eating cheese and chewing on bones.
Walz, who struggled with her own mental health and wellness, says four years of therapy was the best gift she ever gave herself.
Willow is one of the best gifts she has received from outside of her family.
“Now she’s my therapy,” Walz told the students.
Walz received Willow two years ago from an organization called Canines for Caring.
Willow was part of a litter born to a breeder, but was not spoken for.
At the same time, Walz was looking for a dog she could train to be a therapy dog. However, such a dog came with at an exorbitant cost.
The breeder worked with the organization to find a home where an owner would do good with Willow. They found Amy Walz.
Walz had an agreement with a large hospital organization to begin the process of introducing Willow to people who were in need of some special love.
But COVID-19 hit, and Willow’s visits to a hospital never materialized.
It was a blessing in disguise, Walz says.
“You’re Not Alone was able to establish a new mission — bringing the love of a pup to all schools in Minnesota by having therapy dogs available in each district.
“God has given us amazing animals, but I don’t believe we are utilizing them for all they can do for us,” Walz said.
The love of a dog such as Willow can make a child’s day brighter and bring a sense of relief from any anxiety and depression they are living with, Walz said.
That’s the “unconditional love” Walz talks to children about in each session with Willow.
Walz’ second goal with You’re Not Alone is to create a network of crisis workers who would work with dogs such as Willow who can be beside families at their worst moments.
Walz says Willow might have an even bigger purpose in her life someday.
Because Willow suffers from dysplasia, it is believed that she will someday have to move through the use of a wagon.
When that day comes, Willow could find herself working with residents of a Veterans Administration hospital who are confined to wheelchairs or maybe working with children with disabilities at the Minneapolis Shriner’s Hospital.
“I think Willow will have a bigger role than maybe we thought she would,” Walz said.
To learn more about Walz’ organization, You’re Not Alone, visit www.ynausa.org.
Walz, Willow in Elk River twice a month
Amy Walz and Willow the therapy dog, both with the organization You’re Not Alone, are at Thumbs Up in Elk River twice a month.
Walz brings Willow to the after-school program for middle and high school students at the Thumbs Up youth center, located at 305 Jackson Ave. in downtown Elk River. Their next time there is from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Walz said she and Willow started coming to Thumbs Up in February.
“These kids need someone that is not their parent, someone that is not their teacher that can just listen and provide empathy and (be) non judgmental. I just am so blessed to have a puppy to do this with,” she said.
Thumbs Up was founded in 2014 by Katie Shatusky, Jessica Hackenmueller and Jody Kreuser. Its vision is to embrace those who are struggling and to break the stigma around mental health; to connect, support and encourage one another to talk about their feelings and challenges and to keep moving forward; and to educate about mental illness, the warning signs of suicide and what you can do to help others who struggle. Thumbs Up also works on community awareness initiatives.
Walz said she met Shatusky through Canines for Caring, the organization which gifted her Willow.
They share a love of helping students, and began a collaboration.
(Elk River Star News Associate Editor Joni Astrup contributed to this report.)
