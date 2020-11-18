Wisconsin man charged with fleeing police, use of deadly force against a peace officer for pursuit that ended in Sherburne County

A Nov. 14 police pursuit that started in St. Francis, included a standoff and gunfire, before coming to a peaceful end in Livonia Township at 10:54 a.m. has resulted in charges.
Bradley Michael Olsen, 20, of Dresser, Wisconsin was charged in Sherburne County 10th District Court on Nov. 17 with felony discharge of a firearm, use of deadly force against a peace officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and fleeing a police officer. He remains in custody at the Sherburne County Jail.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was contacted on Nov. 14 to respond to 245th Avenue NW and 101st Street NW in Livonia Township on a report of a police pursuit and a shooting incident.
At approximately 9:47 a.m. that day, a St. Francis Police Officer was patrolling in the St. Anoka County city in a marked squad when he observed the driver of a black Dodge Ram fail to signal within 100 feet from the turn, according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Then the truck reportedly went around a curve in the road and the driver’s side tires crossed the center line. The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a stop of the truck at Ambassador Boulevard and Quicksilver Street.
The officer stated that after he made brief contact with the driver, the driver quickly drove away, the complaint said.
The Wisconsin man would later tell authorities he thought he had warrants out for his arrest and he didn’t want to return to jail. He also had an adult female in the truck and what looked to be methamphetamine in the truck, according to the complaint.
The officer pursued the truck through St. Francis with his emergency lights and siren activated. While still within the city, the officer observed the truck turn left and the truck’s driver-side window open. He saw an object extend out from the window and heard a “pop” sound. He saw a plume of smoke and realized the driver of the vehicle had shot at him, the complaint stated.
As the pursuit continued, the truck stopped in the middle of the roadway on Hill and Dale Drive. The driver reversed and began backing up toward the officer’s squad, causing him to reverse. The driver then put the truck back and in drive and the pursuit continued.
The pursuit eventually made its way into Sherburne County, via County Road 33 westbound from Jarvis Street.
Just past Norris Lake, the officer observed the truck’s rear cab window slide open. He heard another “pop” and saw a plume of smoke, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver of the truck continued to flee while other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit. Dispatch the reportedly advised that a female caller said she was the passenger of the truck and the driver was armed and threatened to shoot her. As the truck continued to the area of 104th Street NW in Sherburne County, the driver fired a third shot at the St. Francis officer’s squad through the rear cab window of the truck, the complaint said, which dispatch documented as occurring in the area of 241st Avenue NW and 98th St. NW in Livonia Township, the complaint stated.
The driver of the truck ultimately lost control and crashed at the intersection of 245th Avenue NW and 101st Street NW in Livonia Township.
The driver was later identified as Olsen. A passenger was identified as an adult female.
The St. Francis police officer and other law enforcement, including deputies from Anoka County Sheriff’s Offices, exited their squads. While taking cover, the St. Francis officer reportedly heard several gunshots, according to the complaint.
The officer saw the defendant outside of the truck and observed an Anoka County Sheriff’s deputy fire in the direction of the truck.
An adult male stated he witnessed the incident while the suspect’s truck was headed eastbound on 245th Avenue at a high rate of speed before the driver crashed at the intersection of 101st Street NW.
The witness told authorities he saw and heard police vehicles and began to film on his cell phone. He stated he observed the defendant exit the truck and fire in the direction of law enforcement and return fire from police before the defendant re-entered his truck.
The video was shot by the witness reportedly shows a male exiting the truck and the sound of shots fired, the complaint said.
Law enforcement negotiated with the defendant and he ultimately surrendered to a sheriff’s office deputy.
In a post-Miranda statement to BCA agents, the defendant admitted fleeing from law enforcement because he thought he had warrants and did not want to return to jail. He also admitted shooting at officers in the course of the pursuit to try and scare them into backing off.
The defendant stated he thought it was unlikely he would hit the officers and he knew how to use a gun so if he wanted to hit them, he could have, the complaint stated.
He stated spent casings would be located inside the truck. The defendant denied firing at officers after his vehicle crashed.
The passenger of the truck told law enforcement the defendant shot at pursuing officers during the flight and the defendant had threatened to shoot her.
During the processing of the scene, A BCA agent learned multiple spent rounds were located near one of the squad cars. Inside the defendant’s truck, law enforcement located a Taurus Millennium PT111. It had one round in the chamber and one in the magazine. Spent casings were located inside the truck, the complaint stated.
Suspected methamphetamine was also located in the vehicle.
A review of the defendant’s criminal history shows he has felony convictions for a crime of violence, which makes him ineligible to possess a firearm.
On Dec. 30, 2015, he was convicted in Dakota County for Controlled Substance Crime Fifth Degree. On Feb. 3, 2016, he was convicted in Anoka County for Controlled Substance Crime in the Fifth Degree.
The defendant has active warrants Chisago, Hennepin and Dakota counties for fleeing in a motor vehicle, failing to appear in court.
Olsen was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. There were no injuries to law enforcement as a result of this incident, Anoka County authorities reported.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.