Edward Jones financial adviser Ryan Wipf, of Elk River, was named to the annual list of Next-Gen Wealth Advisers by Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research.

Wipf has served area investors for the past 10 years.

“My goal is to partner with clients so that I can make a meaningful difference in their lives and in this community,” he said. “Helping clients feel secure in their future is the result of an ongoing relationship, and I plan to be working side-by-side with them for years to come.”

Wipf’s office is located at 17205 Yale St. in Elk River.

