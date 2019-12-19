Elk River Parks and Recreation will host a series of moonlit walks at Woodland Trails Regional Park this winter.

Participants will meet up from 6-7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month (Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 9) to enjoy the groomed winter walking trails while taking in crisp winter air and watching for wildlife.

Bring a flashlight or headlamp for use. Look for the group in the parking lot of the park at 20135 Elk Lake Rd. NW.

For more information about the Winter Walking Series, call Elk River Parks and Recreation at 763-635-1150. This is a free event and no registration is required.

