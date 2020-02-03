Winter break set to shrink under proposed school calendar
School Board will vote on 2020-21 calendar on Feb. 10
by Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Breaks could be shorter during the 2020-21 school year if the proposed calendar for Elk River Area Schools is adopted.
The calendar outlines when the school year starts and ends, when conferences are held, when breaks will start and end and when teachers have workshops and planning days, among other things. The calendar directors will consider has shorter winter and spring breaks and a start to the school year the day after Labor Day.
The school board will vote on the calendar at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Kelly Stanton, director of teaching and learning, told the school board on Jan. 27 that making the proposed calendar was no easy task. She said planners had to consider conferences in the day and evening so parents could attend, and that the different grade levels were on trimesters, quarters or semesters, as well as master agreements that require time off, workshop days and breaks.
Stanton said the 2020-21 school year starts late because of Labor Day. She said testing schedules, as well as dates for state and local tests where the district wants students in session, were a factor in the proposed schedule.
Michelle Farnum, a special education teacher at the Handke Family Center, said the 2020-21 school year would start Sept. 8 and end June 9. Winter break would start Dec. 24 and end Jan. 2. Spring break would be March 29 to April 2.
Farnum said the calendar has 169 days for the elementary students and 171 for secondary students. Superintendent Dan Bittman said this year the district has built in four additional days for snow cancellations. He said the calendar has some days beyond what statute requires.
Board chair Shane Steinbrecher mentioned staff are being surveyed and he also encouraged directors and the public to provide feedback.
