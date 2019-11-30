I read with interest the article on the MMPA request to build an educational wind turbine in Elk River. Although wind turbines have little impact on the environment compared to fossil fuels, and it’s important that we think in this direction, concerns have been raised with numerous environmental groups about bird deaths as they fly into the rotors, especially birds of prey and bats. According to the Science and Nature Conservancy, 1 million bats and half a million birds are killed each year from wind turbines. If this was a working turbine, this may be weighed as an issue, however, to erect one purely for the show and educational purpose when we are living along a major flyway, the Mississippi, seems utterly careless. — Patricia D. Roles, Elk River
