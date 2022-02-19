Willow the therapy dog and her owner and trainer, Amy Walz with You’re Not Alone, will visit Thumbs Up in Elk River.

Walz will bring Willow to the Thumbs Up after school program for middle school and high school students on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Thumbs Up is located at 307 Jackson Ave. in downtown Elk River.

For more information about You’re Not Alone, go to https://ynausa.org/. For more information about Thumbs Up, go to https://thumbsupformentalhealth.org/.

Load comments