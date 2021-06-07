Photos by Jim Boyle
The Wild West Days parade — 50 years in the making — attracted thousands of people. The winning floats were the Spartan truck, Zimmerman Community Church rolling root beer float and the Sherburne County Fair’s Ferris wheel that promotes the upcoming fair that will include a parade of its own at 10 a.m. on July 17, a concert in the grandstand by Jerrod Niemann on July 16 and the demolition derby on July 18.
