With the Zimmerman Community Club taking over, event will essentially stay the same with a few additions on horizon
by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
At the Zimmerman City Council meeting on Jan. 27, the council considered the proposal for Zimmerman 2020 Wild West Days, and the Park Board and the Public Works reports. Council member Josh Bondhus also warned that the ice on Lake Fremont may not be safe because aeration has begun.
The presentation on the Wild West Days event was made by Zimmerman Community Club President Kim Stasica and Secretary/Treasurer Brian Heins. The club plans to have events similar to past years’ events by the Zimmerman Civic Club, but also hopes to include some new events, such as a 10K race, disc golf, and a float contest.
Lions Park will be the site for the carnival for all five days, starting on May 21. There will be a live band at Randy Johnson Fields on May 22, 5-10 p.m.; May 23 from 2-10 p.m.; and on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade line-up on Saturday will begin and end at the high school.
Mayor Nick Stay asked Stasica about their role going forward and about the Community Club’s nonprofit status. Stasica said that they hope to continue the Civic Club’s community service example but also hope to add some new events and continue to support school scholarships and other community needs. Their nonprofit status has been approved.
Council and Park Board member Josh Bondhus confirmed that the park fee schedule has been postponed until more information is obtained. Bondhus also noted that Tom Wilkinson, Barry Mathison and Barry Wendorf were reappointed to three-year terms. Bondhus also noted that ice-hockey rink rental is available for public rental as posted on the Park Board’s website and is a way to earn additional revenue for parks.
Bondhus also cautioned that because aeration has begun on Lake Fremont, the ice is unsafe for driving and even for snowmobiles. He said oxygen levels dropped considerably, but the DNR will check again to ensure that the aeration is working.
Public Works Director Keith Koehler presented a proposal to purchase a utility billing meter reading upgrade and software costing $15,000. This cost includes 24 meters and smartpoints, and a handheld/remote programmer reader. The proposal is compatible with the city’s current equipment and billing system. The motion was approved.
A Park Board employee’s resignation was also accepted.
Clerk/Treasurer Kary Tillman noted that the Sherburne County assessor has requested that the city set a date for the 2020 Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting. Council member Jay Whiting’s attendance is required, since he has completed the requisite training, and a quorum of the council is also required. The meeting was set for April 13 at 9 a.m.
Tillman also noted that the council has an annual request from their insurance company whether to waive the labor liability limits. The limits are established by statute and have not been waived in the past. The council voted to continue coverage without waiving liability limits.
Whiting commented that plans for the new fire station are coming along, and that the bids have been narrowed to two construction companies.
Stay noted that the city offices will be closed on Feb. 17 for Presidents Day. The next council meeting will therefore be held on Feb. 24.
